2023 was a rollercoaster ride and now that it’s coming to an end, we have concluded a list of the most-read articles that intrigued our readers. From sarcastic articles to the ones with meaningful messages, our audience loved these articles.

Hence, we decided to go through these articles once again before we bid adieu to 2023. Are we ready to go on this rollercoaster ride once again? Let’s go.

Pexels

1. 14 ‘Woke Feminists’ Reveal Why ‘Animal’ Is The Best Film Indian Cinema Has Given Us In A Long Time

In this article, we mention our take on this action movie with sarcasm, which, even to our surprise, majority of people did not understand.

2. Leaving These Dialogues From ‘Animal’ Here, So You Can Decide What To Make Of The Film

For all the lucky humans who couldn’t watch this movie, we write dialogues with context so that they can make their own decisions about it.

3. 8 Questions By Beer Biceps On His Podcast That Made Us Want To Join Aliens In Space

This article contains a list of questions that Beer Biceps asked his guests on his show that made us scream ‘what the hell, bro?’.

4. From SRK-Gauri To Virat-Anushka, Here Are The Wedding Cards Of 12 Celeb Couples

This article delves into nostalgia and lists the little details of what celebrity wedding cards look like.

5. 6 Times Celebs Couldn’t Believe SRK Talked To Them Cos Well, There’s No One Who Isn’t A Fan

Do we even need to explain this one? This article mentions all the things that we would do if we ever meet the badshaah!

My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?#ShahRukhKhan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc — Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022

6. Witty & Funny: 8 Times Karan Johar Proved That He’s The King Of Self-Roasts And Burns

This one lists all the times our favorite actor-director made us laugh with his self-roasts. Conjecture much?

7. 10 People Who Have Worked For The Ambani Family Reveal What’s It Like Being Employed By Them

This much-loved article solves the mystery of how the richest family in the nation are as bosses.

8. 12 Epic Dialogues From Jawan That Prove It’s A Heart-Thumping Mass Entertainer

Just like the movie, this article also received a lot of appreciation and love for its badass dialogues!

​​​​9. HR Reveals 10 Facts Related To Finance In These AMA Sessions & You Need To Hear Them Out

This article was aimed at people who might be facing struggles while framing important questions regarding finance – to the HR.

10. School’s Ended, But My Appreciation For Teachers Who Help Us Think Beyond Textbooks Hasn’t

This one is an ode to our first set of gurus who taught us everything beyond our textbooks.

11. IIM Bengaluru Is Offering 32 Free Courses & It’s Time To Up Your Skills

This article teaches us that the internet is the best place to keep learning – no matter what your age or qualification currently is.

Matter

12. As Netflix Halts Password Sharing In India, Desis Are Like ‘Kitno Ke Relations Tootenge Ab’

This article talks about the sad day when the streaming platform banned the password-sharing process and broke several hearts, mainly of the borrowers.

My friend’s reaction after Netflix ends password sharing in India pic.twitter.com/7quGi8Zdb6 — Susmita (@shhuushhh_) July 20, 2023

13. 8 Times We Wanted Beer Biceps To Just Put The Mic Down

This one mentioned how the very-famous podcast host misses out on basic logic and even sensitivity, in order to look cool and smart.

"Hitler was an evil man, but who isn't" pic.twitter.com/3ph6I0OfXI — qgis enthusiast (@suyogj13) April 12, 2023

14. 12 VFX Scenes From ‘Adipurush’ That Are So Bad, We Don’t Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

The headline explains it. We did not know whether to laugh or cry…we still don’t.

15. Soup To Diet Coke, Met Gala 2023 Had A Menu To Starve Celebs While Twitter’s Fulfilled With Memes

While the Met Gala appreciates fashion, we learned that food is not so much of a thing at this event, with this article.

The food on the menu at the Met Gala all sounds disgusting? pic.twitter.com/aXbKQlGmsk — jake (@jakeelordi) May 2, 2023

16. 21 Times Bollywood Tried Producing ‘Great’ Action Sequences & Logic Left The Chat

This article lists the action scenes from our desi movies that defied all laws of science and also, logic.

17. These 10 Wild Things Only ‘The’ Ambani Family Could’ve Done Cuz Wo KUCH BHI Kar Sakte Hain

This one mentions the things that ONLY the Ambani family can do, which is literally anything and everything!

18. Man Uses AI Tool To Create Realistic Images Of Ramayana Characters

This article mentions a series of photorealistic sketches of different characters from the great epic, Ramayana, that left us in awe.

News18

19. 7 Times I Wish Ranbir Kapoor Had Just Not Said A Thing

This article is proof that whenever Ranbir opens his mouth and tries to be ‘funny’, he says something distasteful, misogynistic or sexist.

20. 50 Feel Good Bollywood Movies Must Watch With Your Family For Good Vibes: Family Hindi Movies To Watch

This one lists all the feel-good movies that one can binge-watch this holiday season with their hot chocolates.

21. 8 Times Celebs Completely Forgot How Privilege Works

This article mentions the instances of how celebrities often forget how privilege works.

22. 8 Things To Learn From Uorfi Javed Cos She’s A Real Queen

This one mentions how Uorfi, known for her offbeat and quirky experiments with her outfits, has the most unapologetic savage way of dealing with her haters.

Damn, 2023 was a year with lots of ups and downs, wasn’t it?

Please note that all images are taken from their respective articles.