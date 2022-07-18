At times, when we look closely, the little things in the world make us happy. And, these are things we might not even notice, or expect to come across. But that's the fun. Which is exactly how a video doing rounds on the internet will make you feel.

A video posted on Instagram by Sannah Arora is viral for all the right reasons. The user recorded a Swiggy executive helping a Zomato delivery agent. Given the scorching heat in Delhi, the Swiggy agent held the hand of the Zomato executive on the bicycle to help him ride without pedalling.

We might not notice at all times, but it is physically exhausting to deliver food or anything at different places every day. And of course, the harsh weather doesn't help. But, knowing how it feels, the Swiggy executive made sure to help a fellow employee who does the same work.

The video is winning hearts on the internet, as it's literally what empathy is about.

You can watch the video here:

He quite literally offered a helping hand!