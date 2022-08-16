People who've been victims of the Indian education system, know that there's nothing scarier than choosing a subject after class 10th. It's like choosing what to get beaten with. Spoiler alert: everything hurts the same. There's medical, non-medical and (like we're told) others. Also, this choice decides the future conversations during family dinners, and the number of taunts directed towards you.

A Twitter user shared an image of street name signs pointing towards three different directions - IIT, AIIMS and the 'unknown'. As poetic as it seems, this is the bitter truth of what our education system deems a 'successful' career. Getting through science and the rigorous coaching isn't enough, you also gotta deal with the hustle culture and get into the top colleges, with limited seats.

For the unversed, choosing Science means you're set for life and any other choice means that you brought disgrace to the family (it's not directly mentioned, though). Sadly, not surprisingly it doesn't end here -- because "abhi padh lo, phir toh aish hi hai" is a bigger scam than cotton candy.

And this tweet clearly hit home.

Proudly walking the unknown 😌🙌 — Aditya Oberai (he/him) (@adityaoberai1) August 13, 2022

Into the unknown! — Khalid🥑💻 (@_khalidkhan_) August 13, 2022

😂😂 even the path ahead of AIIMS and IIT lead to unknown..... they are just taking a detour 😜.



Everybody just has one destination: Unknown. — Mesum (@HashMesum) August 13, 2022

I took the 4th path: the footover bridge - and dropped out. — Mustafa Khundmiri 👋 (@mkhundmiri) August 13, 2022

The third is called disappointing your parents — Sri Vishnu (@SriVish10606149) August 13, 2022

And all three are meeting at UPSC — Super Saiyan (@SaiyanPrince27) August 14, 2022

Hurts, doesn't it?