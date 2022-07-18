Well, shit like this, while common on LinkedIn, is rarely visible on Twitter. But courtesy of @__mihir claims, we got a peek into possibly the most narcissistic take on friendship on the bird app.
And...and...and Twitter janta is getting furious and slamming the user. Here's how:
I am so sure he has 0 friends https://t.co/rc2iUDB2XK— blank (@saumkayyyy) July 18, 2022
This is giving Arjun from ZNMD energy. Keep the corporate out of your friendships, no one wants to sign up for this bullshit.
- @pishtieee
Your friends must really love you! https://t.co/CvTyZh29A0— ken (@quasarken) July 18, 2022
Friend: Thor dekhne chalega?— Uddhav Parab (@UddhavParab263) July 18, 2022
Mihir’s response: https://t.co/8qBOGUs7FB
May God never give friends like these https://t.co/v1lzgBl85n— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 18, 2022
I just finished my performance review with Mihir. Sad to say I'm being let go.
- @neelsalami
I’ve found the worst person on Twitter. https://t.co/4OMhIOBg5I— Debra Cleaver (she/her) (@debracleaver) July 17, 2022
#ToxicMasculinity influencers in a nutshell. They are the cringiest people on the planet. %0 chance that he has 5 friends. https://t.co/8OIn6ji4cc pic.twitter.com/wTwEIo7mG1— Jan C Malandra 🏳️🌈💉💉💉 (@jmal1039) July 17, 2022
babe r u sure you have any friends https://t.co/JlvtFxfB6O— sai (@Saisailu97) July 17, 2022
This is a psychological definition of a narcissist. https://t.co/yLicvmbmh7— Wire Spy (@Spy5Wire) July 17, 2022
People who post shit like this don’t have 5 meaningful relations in their life.
- @ELgujjju
So how does this work? Your buddy calls you who you ve known for years and he s like lets go grab a beer. But he did not make the cut last Q.. What do you tell him sorry you dont make enough money? Call me again when you earn more then me? If anybody does this IRL stop dude...
- @Don_Bue
i consider myself very lucky ki aise bkl meri life mein nahi https://t.co/IchMDnwpiQ— Manone (@mananndoshi) July 18, 2022
Either a piss take going for engagement or this guy is a 🤡 https://t.co/eXzvwYnbsN— ⬡ MancLad ⬡ (@Manc1ad) July 18, 2022
Imagine if the people who scored higher than him cut him off.— Arsalan (@ArsalanAliSyed) July 18, 2022
Personal development doesn't mean you start treating people like shit because they don't have the same social, financial status as you. https://t.co/2zVdzatSlQ
Many netizens also shared their versions of criteria for being friends with people:
Same but i dont agree with the criteria. Mine are:— ev🪐 (@EVisbored) July 18, 2022
The kindness they show to strangers.
Ambition.
How they value mental health and physical health.
How respectful they are to their parents. https://t.co/176F8eRi66
You are the average of the 5 people you spend the most time with.— Skirt Vonnegut (@geobragged) July 18, 2022
That’s why every quarter, I evaluate myself and my friends on 3 key criteria:
- are they original
- are they the only one
- are they sexual
Anyone who scores below me better rock their body now https://t.co/ULEn0ZqU47
Well, after a bit of taking hits on the chin from everyone and their mother on Twitter, Mihir has claimed that his tweet was an attempt at shitposting and that people should understand a joke when they encounter it. Well, we apologise Mihir, but tell better jokes, man! Seriously! In our defence, you do fit the profile of a CEO mindset, '2nd standard se IIT ka prepare kar raha hoon' types. So you know, not really our problem.
Well, either the joke got an ovation or boos doesn't really matter. The tweet already banged!