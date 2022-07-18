Disclaimer: Those who have BFFs and good friends might be hurt with this.

What's the first step you take while being friends with someone? Do you check their bank balance or just the fact that the person oozes out great vibes around you and understands you really well? Well, all of you will surely agree to the second half, right? However, duniya mein aise praani bhi hain jinke liye "income, fitness, aur influence" matter the most. Not just for themselves, but these three things are the "key criteria" that they boast about to evaluate their friendships. Gawd! Save me.

Well, shit like this, while common on LinkedIn, is rarely visible on Twitter. But courtesy of @__mihir claims, we got a peek into possibly the most narcissistic take on friendship on the bird app.

You are the average of the 5 people you spend the most time with.



That’s why every quarter, I evaluate myself and my friends on 3 key criteria:



- Income

- Fitness

- Influence



Anyone who scores below me is cut off.



Complacency is the first step towards mediocrity. — mihir (@__mihir) July 16, 2022

And...and...and Twitter janta is getting furious and slamming the user. Here's how:

I am so sure he has 0 friends https://t.co/rc2iUDB2XK — blank (@saumkayyyy) July 18, 2022

This is giving Arjun from ZNMD energy. Keep the corporate out of your friendships, no one wants to sign up for this bullshit.

- @pishtieee

Your friends must really love you! https://t.co/CvTyZh29A0 — ken (@quasarken) July 18, 2022

May God never give friends like these https://t.co/v1lzgBl85n — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 18, 2022

This thought process adequately reflects the ugly side of the world. https://t.co/e0i98SO7XP — Anshika Shukla (@anshikashukla_) July 18, 2022

I just finished my performance review with Mihir. Sad to say I'm being let go.

- @neelsalami

I’ve found the worst person on Twitter. https://t.co/4OMhIOBg5I — Debra Cleaver (she/her) (@debracleaver) July 17, 2022

#ToxicMasculinity influencers in a nutshell. They are the cringiest people on the planet. %0 chance that he has 5 friends. https://t.co/8OIn6ji4cc pic.twitter.com/wTwEIo7mG1 — Jan C Malandra 🏳️‍🌈💉💉💉 (@jmal1039) July 17, 2022

I seriously doubt whether this guy has any friends. https://t.co/RcdK26xkDc — Alex W (@Sapper_Sailor) July 17, 2022

babe r u sure you have any friends https://t.co/JlvtFxfB6O — sai (@Saisailu97) July 17, 2022

This is a psychological definition of a narcissist. https://t.co/yLicvmbmh7 — Wire Spy (@Spy5Wire) July 17, 2022

People who post shit like this don’t have 5 meaningful relations in their life.

- @ELgujjju

Weird way to say you only want to be friends with rich people... https://t.co/b56HWLaq4m — Hassan A. Niazi (@Hassan_A_Niazi) July 17, 2022

Never look at your friends from this perspective, its so wrong on so many levels.



First step towards maturity is realising that everyone has their own way of living, that’s another reason I despise people who are just advocating their meaning of success to everyone. https://t.co/GOOqx6bNw4 — rasleen is on a sugar break 🫶 (@rasleen_grover) July 17, 2022

So how does this work? Your buddy calls you who you ve known for years and he s like lets go grab a beer. But he did not make the cut last Q.. What do you tell him sorry you dont make enough money? Call me again when you earn more then me? If anybody does this IRL stop dude...

- @Don_Bue

i consider myself very lucky ki aise bkl meri life mein nahi https://t.co/IchMDnwpiQ — Manone (@mananndoshi) July 18, 2022

Either a piss take going for engagement or this guy is a 🤡 https://t.co/eXzvwYnbsN — ⬡ MancLad ⬡ (@Manc1ad) July 18, 2022

Imagine if the people who scored higher than him cut him off.



Personal development doesn't mean you start treating people like shit because they don't have the same social, financial status as you. https://t.co/2zVdzatSlQ — Arsalan (@ArsalanAliSyed) July 18, 2022

i'm cutting you off grandma, you're weighing me down https://t.co/1n8mflGsGB — Mustangsalma (@oa_42) July 18, 2022

like many of you, i was also affected by the news. Today, I opened my mihir provisioned laptop and realized i had lost access to the gc.



im still trying to process this but i started a spreadsheet for everyone to find new friends:



C://wesam/Documents/friendcircle.xlsx https://t.co/HodDFYBtWH — Wesam (@wesamo__) July 17, 2022

Many netizens also shared their versions of criteria for being friends with people:

Same but i dont agree with the criteria. Mine are:



The kindness they show to strangers.

Ambition.

How they value mental health and physical health.

How respectful they are to their parents. https://t.co/176F8eRi66 — ev🪐 (@EVisbored) July 18, 2022

You are the average of the 5 people you spend the most time with.



That’s why every quarter, I evaluate myself and my friends on 3 key criteria:

- are they original

- are they the only one

- are they sexual



Anyone who scores below me better rock their body now https://t.co/ULEn0ZqU47 — Skirt Vonnegut (@geobragged) July 18, 2022

You are the average of the 5 people you spend the most time with.



That’s why every quarter, I evaluate myself and my friends on 3 key criteria:



- how much they hate me

- how much I annoy them

- how needy I’ve been



Everyone receives a text forcing them to reassure me. https://t.co/5QPmeu2ER1 — soobnoobl (@sunilsideup_) July 17, 2022

Well, after a bit of taking hits on the chin from everyone and their mother on Twitter, Mihir has claimed that his tweet was an attempt at shitposting and that people should understand a joke when they encounter it. Well, we apologise Mihir, but tell better jokes, man! Seriously! In our defence, you do fit the profile of a CEO mindset, '2nd standard se IIT ka prepare kar raha hoon' types. So you know, not really our problem.

Alright apparently some people don't have a sense of humor or for cultural reasons don't pick up on sarcasm. So need to work on a PR strategy



Should I delete the tweet to avoid SJW incels dming me weird shit?



Or leave it up so eventually they'll learn about shitposting? — mihir (@__mihir) July 17, 2022

Well, either the joke got an ovation or boos doesn't really matter. The tweet already banged!