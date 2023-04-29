Guys, it’s a long weekend and it’s finally time for us to pack our bags and go on that long-awaited trip! But, wait a minute, we don’t necessarily need to turn every long weekend into a road trip, we can very well just stay at home and do nothing at all. And that right there could be among controversial travel opinions.

What’s a travel opinion that will have you in a position like this? pic.twitter.com/VwZBRU2LXr — 9¾ (@Coitraveler) March 19, 2023

Someone asked about controversial travel opinions that could put you in an uncomfortable situation, and the answers are giving.

Travel does not make you more open minded, cultured or empathetic (tho it can).



You are not better than someone because you've travelled to more places, you're just richer. https://t.co/FE7QZwyfwA — Ashraff Rahman (@AshraffRahman3) April 28, 2023

Passport strength is discriminatory and racist https://t.co/2ePngeOYkL — RIGO (@rigovillacorta) April 28, 2023

You can be poor and still get a lot of traveling in — Juli, just a girl in a crazy world™️ (@Save_the_Poors) March 28, 2023

Travel is privilege. Not everyone can travel.



For the majority of people, they might need years or even decades of working their asses off before they can finally take one. https://t.co/aovhNVzLp5 — Anje (STREAM D-DAY esp. HAEGEUM by AGUST D) (@amjmalaya_) April 28, 2023

Idc if we got home at 4am everyone needs to be up by 8am https://t.co/A7eB6RtbaG — cynthia (@50cyn) April 27, 2023

don’t fucking expect me to wake up at 7am i’m on holiday https://t.co/6JSnxdvy3k — marcus 🇧🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@marcusjdl) April 27, 2023

i hate traveling with people who sleep in late because you’re just wasting the day😭 you have to wake up at 6am https://t.co/2ej3C0IvV7 — x𖤐 (@xiamoravictoria) April 27, 2023

If I’m paying all that money to travel I want to explore. Go do fun activities & visit pretty places. Traveling just to party & get drunk miles away is dumb to me https://t.co/7Mmuvkj5FO — Mîlf Mamii ❤️‍🔥 (@tempsz_xo) April 27, 2023

Not everything has to be done together on a group holiday!! I hate the idea of someone dragging their feet on an activity I want to do and moaning the entire time bc ‘we have to stay together’ no! we don’t! go and be free little birdy! https://t.co/khe1Y8fDFe — uyghur维吾尔 | 🗽 maria 🇵🇸 (@mariaalcoptia) April 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Most people travel for the gram rather than immersing in local history, art, culture, and practices.



It is evidential looking at how people who are frequent travelers still end up being uncultured philistines. https://t.co/yDdlyOAsdN — Aidan McWhore (@AidanMcWhore) April 27, 2023

Found New York to be highly overrated. https://t.co/tF2Snolg3K — Whatevah (@Owlsarecool77) April 27, 2023

spain, america, japan, and britain should exempt filipinos from visa as compensation for colonizing us https://t.co/WCMEX9AMVK — robin 🍓 (@bahaynadilaw) April 27, 2023

Being a traveller or , much worse, a ✨wanderlust✨ isn't a personality that's worth a mention in your bio. It's just human nature. If you give anyone all the money and the time in the world, I bet they would include 'to travel the world' in their bucket list. https://t.co/E0kAJS0mTa — /ˈstrānjər/ (@jstranzhur) April 27, 2023

If I can't afford to travel comfortably (a private bedroom room, a clean bathroom, a taxi to/from the airport and somewhere I can safely keep my luggage) then I'd rather not travel. why travel to suffer just because it's cheaper? No thanks. I'll never understand you backpackers https://t.co/2bu7guaGnd — quantumfluctuations🇵🇸 (@M_of_starlight) April 27, 2023

Some people shouldn't be invited to a trip anywhere because they'll kill the vibe https://t.co/Go2oyPFRT0 — lakieh (@damheikal) April 27, 2023

If you’re not gonna do at least 1 thing that the locals do, stay home. This is including the food. https://t.co/OTX4jk6cFo — stan smith fan account (@thesophiepaige) April 28, 2023

Don’t be eating at restaurants that you have back home https://t.co/qhs6shgQAG — Enfuze 🌚 (@dj_enfuze) April 27, 2023

You don't have to be in every picture you take when travelling. It's ok to just take pictures of the places you visit. https://t.co/43xVIt2F0G — penat | vote ♿ into power | #AmendAktaOKU (@hasbeemasputra) April 28, 2023

We don't need to all do the same thing just cause we on the trip together. https://t.co/b570rPbmNi — grave (@wq_raredog) April 27, 2023

If you're going to travel to only do touristy things you might as well not travel and just watch other people's travel rec tiktoks instead and save your money https://t.co/H6UcAKxkb6 — this barbie is noman (@nahhhman) April 28, 2023

Some of yall need to stay home! https://t.co/ZvUAWubxJk — BajanBattiBoi 🧚🏾 (@BelovedBaje) April 28, 2023

I’d rather travel alone because everyone else has all these rules and expectations any while doing so they kill the vibe. Yes I’m tired and yes I want to sleep in because I’m on vacation and I’m here to relax AND have a good time. — divisivelogic (@divisivelogic) March 28, 2023

Travelling is narcissistic and antisocial. — The Spider (@Loxxosceles) March 29, 2023

If you stand up as soon as the plane lands you should be on a “no fly” list indefinitely. — Robbie Chops (@ChopsRobinsonM) March 29, 2023

Going travel/holiday doesn't mean you need to be outside the whole day visiting all places, you can just chill inside the hotel watching tv, order room service, do nothing, scrolling phones, enjoying every angle inside the room, switching on and off all the lamps. https://t.co/zBNvlu9d33 — syazwan azman (@syazwandva) April 28, 2023

‘Bargaining’ in poor countries with already poor people is so tacky . Sometimes just pay whatever it is even if your getting ‘finnesed’ youre not even in reality its not hurting your pockets at all its still extremely cheap https://t.co/QcK11rdQ0i — ‘ (@MambaJama) April 28, 2023

Reclining on a plane is perfectly fine and your overplayed grievance is purely with the airplane manufacturer — Big Al (@BigAlPennyworth) March 28, 2023

This was a biggie for me in the days before AirBNB, but since hostels are still a thing and AirBNB no longer affordable:



People who snore should be put in their own special snoring rooms in hostels so they have only each other to disturb. — Beth Baisch 📸 (@BethBaisch) March 29, 2023

Bring Back Mask Mandates — Bill (@B1GLions710) March 28, 2023

Go to locations that are not seen as tourist places. Usually more authentic, fun and there are always things to do! Also stay a while in one place rather then being constantly on the move — Benjamin Carter (@BenCarter37) April 28, 2023

Most travelling is uncomfortable, dangerous and boring. You can get most of what you get from travelling from a decent photography website and a comprehensive just eat map. — Scott (@dob86) April 27, 2023

Wannabe influencers are ruining the experience at national parks for everyone else.



Can't go to the Grand Canyon or Yosemite without people preening all over every magnificent vista with a phone pointed at their own face. — Freem (@freemmatt) March 28, 2023

Unless you know the lay of the land, the risks of traveling outweigh the benefits. — Joshua Canett (@JoshuaCanett) March 28, 2023

everywhere is a nice place if you're there as a tourist https://t.co/OuZhrKPZf9 — Terri Joe Marie Fortenberry Support Group Leader (@akazukinchan2x) April 28, 2023

What is your controversial travel opinion?

