Multiple videos have emerged of a shocking incident from Delhi University‘s all-girls college, Miranda House. The videos show men forcibly entering the campus, scaling the boundary wall of Miranda House, roaming around the campus, and raising sexist slogans.

Source: Hindustan Times

The incident took place on October 14 when Miranda House organized a Diwali fest. Students of the prestigious college took to social media and shared videos of men wreaking havoc on their campus. Some students also claimed of being harassed by men.

The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women shared the video on her Twitter. The commission sent a notice to the police and the administration of Miranda House.

दिल्ली के सबसे विख्यात कॉलेज में से एक मिरांडा हाउस में चल रहे दिवाली मेले में लड़के दीवार फाँदकर ज़बरदस्ती घुस रहे हैं। लड़कियों ने छेड़छाड़ और शोषण के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। हम दिल्ली पुलिस और कॉलेज प्रशासन को नोटिस भेज रहे हैं। कैसे ये गुंडागर्दी हुई? क्या सुरक्षा प्रबंध किए? pic.twitter.com/OEdn2bkI0y — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022

According to various reports, the police have received no formal complaints regarding this incident so far. However, the police have responded to one of the videos shared on social media and have taken suo-moto cognizance and filed an FIR.

Due to huge crowd gathering at a Diwali Mela organised in Miranda House Coll in North Campus on 14th Oct, gates were closed by coll admin. Some students tried scaling the walls but were prevented. Program went peacefully

No formal complaint recieved so far.#DelhiPoliceUpdates — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) October 16, 2022

In a viral video, a few men were seen attempting to enter a prominent women's college campus by climbing the walls. Based on the video, Police has taken suo moto cognizance & has filed an FIR: Delhi Police



The incident took place on Oct 14 during Diwali Fest at Miranda House — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

Students from other colleges stood in solidarity with the students of Miranda House. The incident sparked an important discussion on social media on how women are still unsafe on their campuses and how men still feel that it is acceptable to engage in such behaviour. Some users also noted how this is a recurring incident across women’s colleges at Delhi University.

What happened Miranda House is just a heartbreaking reality check for young women that no matter how hard you work and what elite institutions you enter into to improve the trajectory of your life, you will never escape the consequences of simply being born a woman. — Paloma (@PalomaSharma) October 16, 2022

More visuals of men jumping over the gates to harass women inside Miranda House. pic.twitter.com/wBdIO60ldS — Sobhana (@sobhana__) October 15, 2022

Call it what it is. Male violence against women.



Men in India invented a new term for what they do to women & girls who dare to exist in the public sphere – "eve-teasing". I can't help but make the connection that they think we're committing some sin just by existing in public. https://t.co/35Cneq69XV — aliza 🐘 ♀️ (@ajesterofsorts) October 16, 2022

Just got to know what happened at Miranda House, similar incident occurred at Gargi in 2020; so disappointing to see DU hasn't changed even one bit. Sickening ! — Fearless Sonu (@kalhana_) October 16, 2022

Same happened during last to last year in Miranda house it's sad that authorities are just sleeping in every fest these sort of things happen — Trust the process (@Swa_imaginative) October 17, 2022

My sister told me they flocked all the gates and demanded to be let in claiming that they wouldn’t let anyone go in or out if they were not allowed inside. Jammed the main road and had to be ultimately led in to prevent further hooliganism. pic.twitter.com/ItFyMpKmHQ — Dr. SSK (@iamshubhamsk) October 16, 2022

This would also happen during our time at the campus but was quashed time and again but now here is a certain sense of entitlement one sees. That’s even more alarming. — barnali ray shukla (@barnalirays) October 16, 2022