We are living in 2021. Things have changed signficantly for women compared to the past. While there's still a long way to go to achieve equality, here's a few things from 2021 that indicate we are heading towards a progressive mindset.

1. The Norwegian Handball Federation changed its costume rules for the women handball team.

As per new rules, women will be required to wear "short tight pants with a close fit" and a "body fit tank top" when competing from January 2022. The decision came after the Norwegian women’s beach handball team protested for being fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms earlier this year.

2. Three women judges were appointed to the Supreme Court of India for the first time ever.

There's a possibility that one of them, Justice BV Nagarathna, could become the first woman CJI.

#ExpressFrontPage | The list has three women judges, including one who could become the first woman Chief Justice of India.https://t.co/6JK1aeAJXD — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 18, 2021

3. The cover of Femina, a women's magazine, featured three women from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force for the first time.

For years, the women's magazine only featured celebrities from Bollywood, but this year it did something different and breakthrough.

4. Germany's women gymnast team made a statement by wearing full-length body suits at the Tokyo Olympics.

For decades, gymnasts have worn bikini-cut leotards while the men still wear comparatively body-covering clothes or loose shorts and pants. This year, the German gymnasts decided to wear unitards.

German Gymnasts fight against sexualisation of women by wearing unitards (full bodysuits) for the first time in Olympic Games history.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9DSULIrImB — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 26, 2021

5. Harshwanti Bisht scripted history by becoming the first woman president of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

She was elected to the coveted post after winning 60 out of a total of 107 votes.

6. Honduras, a country in Central America, is all set to welcome its first woman president, Xiomara Castro.

She declared victory in the presidential elections as initial results pointed to a landslide win for her party.

7. Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar recently became India's wealthiest self-made female billionaire.

Her net worth is $6.5 billion.

8. A tribal ASHA worker from Odisha’s Sundargarh district has been featured in the Forbes India W-Power 2021 list along with names like Arundhati Bhattacharya and Rasika Duggal.

For 15 years, she has been working day in and day out to sensitise people towards availing healthcare services. If not for her efforts, the village population would still be resorting to black magic.

9. The gestational limit for termination of a pregnancy in India has been increased from 20 to 24 weeks, in special cases.

The act is specially beneficial in cases of foetal abnormalities.

10. The Supreme Court of India passed an interim order allowing women to appear for the NDA exam.

While issuing the order, the court criticised the Army for not permitting women to take part in the NDA exam and sai that the policy decision was based on “gender discrimination".

Women Can Take NDA Exam, Says Supreme Court, Slams "Mindset Problem" https://t.co/uwsnCn9dJC pic.twitter.com/LHG5lBlEim — NDTV (@ndtv) August 18, 2021

Did we miss anything important? Let us know in the comments section below.