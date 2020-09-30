Pop culture has often distorted the image of a desi bride as someone who is a snobby bridezilla. Let's be honest, the idea of the overburdened desi bride, fretting over planning the perfect wedding, has been stuck around in our head.

However, these brides ditched the typical idea of what makes a 'perfect wedding', changing the way we look at big fat Indian weddings:

1. Sanjana ditched the hefty bridal lehenga to incorporate her personal style and bi-cultural experiences on her big day. As she fiercely embraced a pastel pant-suit with traditional undertones and walked down the aisle, she inspired many brides-to-be to power-dress on their wedding:

2. Married amidst the pandemic, this bride made a conscious choice to celebrate the new milestone in her life by donating beds to a rural- COVID19 care center, instead of hosting a big fat Indian wedding.

3. Staying true to herself, Avantika who has never applied makeup in her life, kissed the layers of bridal make-up goodbye as she candidly flaunted a #NoMakeUp look and posed with her gorgeous bare face on the day of her wedding.

4. With a pompous ceremony and a beautifully woven bridal saree, this 60-year-old bride, who fell in love with her husband in an old-age-home, proved that age is just a number.

5. This multi-tasker bride struck the perfect balance between her professional and personal life as she rushed to her exam center after walking down the aisle. She wrote her exam, minutes after her wedding:

6. Without fussing over the fur on her bridal lehenga, this bride made a stellar entry on a two-wheeler, accompanied by the good-est bud of all time:

7. Getting married on Earth Day, instead of accepting jewels as wedding presents, Priyanka Bhadoriya planted 10,000 saplings on the day of her wedding as a gift.

8. Inspired by the pictures of her mother's wedding ceremony, Delara Lalwani decided to skip the steps of a bridal makeup as she candidly flaunted the #NoMakeUpLook on the day of her wedding.

9. Desi bride, Kaabia Grewal ditched shades of reds, pinks, and pastels to rebelliously opt for a beautiful white embroidered lehenga for her day wedding:

10. This lockdown bride didn't let a protective mask tamper her whimsical bridal look, as she customized a mask that matched her lehenga.

11. This bride slaying the iconic floral Sabyasachi lehenga and enjoying her wedding day is an inspiration for women everywhere, to embrace and flaunt their beautiful curves, no matter what the society says.

12. This fun, chill bride stole the show and lit up all her wedding ceremonies with her super-cool and comfy LED sneakers:

Because it's always about being true to yourself.