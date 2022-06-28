Indian weddings are full of surprises. Wedding moments go viral every now and then for their adorable nature, hysterical instances, or even for just the unique way in which a couple chooses to carry out the wedding tradition.

In many Indian weddings, women often touch their husband's feet. Touching feet is seen as a mark of respect which is otherwise done for elders.

This lovely wedding moment is going viral on social media for how the groom chooses to turn this age-old wedding tradition that has an essence of patriarchy by touching the bride's feet.

This beautiful gesture from the groom speaks volumes. It proves that both the bride and the groom are on the same pedestal and deserve equal respect from each other.

And stating the obvious, but some people really, really loved it.

This is not the first time a couple has chosen to twist the traditions in keeping with the times. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knots last year. We all were in awe of their wedding moment when Rajkummar filled Patralekhaa's maang with sindoor and said, 'tum bhi laga do.'

Several couples are now resorting to non-conventional wedding ceremonies that steer away from the traces of patriarchy and stereotypes associated with an Indian wedding.

In 2021, actress Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a cermemony conducted by a female priest without the traditional rituals of 'Kanyadaan' and 'bidaai.'

Kanyadaan is a popular ritual in which the father gives away his daughter —who is now a bride— to her groom. Bidaai is a sentimental goodbye. It's a farewell ceremony for the bride to her new life with her groom. Both the rituals are often questioned for being outdated, regressive, patriarchal, and for reflecting a woman as an object to be handed over from one male guardian to another.

Even Katrina Kaif broke stereotypes in her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The traditional 'phoolon ki chadar' is usually held by male members of the family. However, Katrina has six sisters and one brother. Her sisters, who were also her bridesmaids, held the traditional phoolon ki chadar as the actress made the bridal entry at her wedding.

These loving gestures reflect a positive breeze of change. People are now questioning several old customs for their sexist and patriarchal nature. From kanyadaan to dowry, from a male priest to feet touching, these customs reflect a rigid gender hierarchy that represents man as a superior being. In a typical big fat Indian wedding setting, the groom and his family are considered more worthy of respect than the bride and her family, who need to be more submissive to their counterparts.

Brides are also expected to behave in a certain way that seems more 'feminine' in nature. Like they are supposed to be shy, and reserved. Also, some people just don't want them to have fun at their wedding because that does not look good.

Times are changing. And we're evolving for good.