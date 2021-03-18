Recently, Uttarakhand CM, Tirath Rawat, commented that women who wear ripped jeans are not propagating the right kind of values.

Because of course, the entire repository of moral values lies in women's closets. And not just closets! Essentially, everything a woman does is an attack on a value system that failed to value women in the first place.

Here's an example of all the things that women do, that are apparently "attacking" India's value system:

1. Cutting their hair short.

2. Wearing red lipstick.

3. Getting tattoos.

4. Thinking motherhood is a choice, not an obligation.

5. Not getting married the second they turn 18.

6. Buying any product that advocates safe sex.

7. Being outside of the house late at night.

8. Not wearing sindoor, mangalsutra, and/or other "markers" that signify a woman is married.

9. Having an alcoholic drink. God forbid if it's whiskey.

10. Playing sports.

11. Owning their sexual desires.

12. Cracking jokes.

13. Not treating menstruation as a taboo subject.

14. Having an opinion.

15. Wearing 'masculine' clothes, like a pant-suit.

The list is never-ending but the women, they just don't give a damn!