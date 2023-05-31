Recently Chennai Super Kings won the IPL trophy for the fifth time and they cemented their reign when it comes to cricket leagues. While Ravindra Jadeja turned the match in the favour of his team, turns out he wasn’t the most talked about. In a weird turn of events, his wife Rivaba became the topic of discussion of many social media accounts.

It all started when Rivaba walked to Ravindra Jadeja after the victory. She hugged him and then she bent down and touched her husband’s feet. The gesture went insanely viral and caught people’s attention.

Ravindra Jadeja's wife touched Jadeja's feet after the victory last night. pic.twitter.com/SU3CJAo2zM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 30, 2023

No flying kisses, no long Instagram post, just a Hindustani wife welcoming her husband who have just won a battle ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mUyMDX5vzA — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 29, 2023

People are obsessing over the fact that she did something that falls into their idea of what an ideal wife should be like, but also, somehow, that she is “disrespecting” Indian culture but not putting sindoor?

Lekin sindoor nahi lagaya☺️ — Neeraj Saxena (@lalaneeraj) May 30, 2023

Aurat ka lakhao ka singar ek chutki sindur ke aage fika jo hindu sanskar ka apman huaa — Premchand Kumar (@Premcha91137298) May 31, 2023

This obsession has reached a point of glorification where they are putting down other cricketers’ wives who have their own careers.

People have conveniently forgotten the fact that Rivaba is a woman who is free to exercise her choice. It was her choice to touch her husband’s feet, and her choice to not wear sindoor.

Rw dude bros will literally pick any random topic that doesn't affect them in the universe and will make it their sole responsibility to champion a non existent cause.



The latest one is people comparing Jadeja s wife wearing a saree rather than Jadeja s performance. https://t.co/vaAUVaCfzH — This Posable (@ThisPosable) May 31, 2023

Previously she was trolled for wearing Western clothes. And now that she is an MLA, she is trolled for being ‘too desi’. And neither of these narratives make sense.

A picture of jadeja's wife with trophy before she joined BJP vs after she joined BJP.

Ofcourse she should promote our culture but people are misusing the 2nd picture to degrade other others, no hate. pic.twitter.com/wEGAm9r4cP — Y (@itsYashswiniR) May 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

In times of joy, people have their own way of expressing their feelings. And what someone does as a matter of personal choice should not be a topic for heated debates and discussions on what does and does not constitute “culture”. Indian culture is diverse and that is what makes it stand out.

Seeing many tweets in praise of Jadeja's wife for covering her head with her pallu and being "traditional". Some comparing her to Anushka's "modernity". The same people have a problem with hijab. Leave women alone, let them exercise their choice. They don't need your validation. — Radhika Santhanam (@radhikasan) May 30, 2023

This hit tweet needs to be brought back bcoz people are using Jadeja's wife to moral police other women. Like good for her for however she wants to present herself. But the men tweeting about it, I don't see them in kurtas in their display pictures. So is it only women who are https://t.co/1eSAHyA75V pic.twitter.com/nmZ6SGMgev — Khush (Taylor's version). (@notsokhushh) May 30, 2023

I don't understand why people here are downgrading other cricketer's wives for Jadeja sir's wife…well and good if you support/like her. Howsoever it doesnot give you the right to tell shit to some other women who are successful in their career. — Baryon (@HighOnDettol) May 30, 2023

It is 2023, can we please just let women be?

Also Read: 9 Societal Stigmas Women Still Have To Put Up With. Everyday