We live in a society where women are expected to hold on to a toxic marriage even when it's abusive, and are told to 'adjust' and 'compromise'. It is never easy to get out of such draining relationships, and not many have the means to take this step. But this one woman did take that step, and her story is truly inspirational.

Last month, a woman name Shreya had posted about her mother's mehendi ceremony. In a tweet that went viral, she had shared how her mother was getting remarried, 15 years after coming out of an abusive marriage.

can’t believe mom is getting married GURL U SLAYY pic.twitter.com/Jo5LwlTlRb — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

Later, in a story covered by Humans Of Bombay, Shreya shared how her mom is an inspiration for may women out there, who are in a similar situation.

Shreya's mother Soni Somani was married off at the young age of 17 when she had not even completed her school. At 18, she gave birth to Shreya, and a few years later, to her brother Sameer. But Soni's husband used to beat her, even when she was pregnant. When she confided the same to her parents, they just told her to 'adjust'.

Shreya said that both she and her brother grew up seeing their father abuse their mother. The little children didn't even go to school fearing that he would beat their mother, and when they tried to intervene, the man would beat his own children too.

The turning point came in Soni's life was when Shreya was 9. At that time, the two kids didn't go to school for two months. As a result, the school counselor called her up and talked to her about their missing classes. It was then that Soni thought that she needed to stand up for her children and took the hardest, but the best decision of her life: getting a divorce.

When Soni moved out, her parents were furious about the decision and cut ties with her. But she stood her ground as she wanted her kids to have a good life, away from domestic violence. She got a job at a call center and simultaneously continued her studies. Shreya saw her mother graduate when she was 12, and she couldn't have been prouder.

From managing household chores to looking after us, & juggling her own job & studies, Maa was on her toes 24/7.

- Shreya

Soni went on to pursue an MBA, following which she got a job as a product manager. And with her divorce being finalized after so many years, the woman and her kids' life started to change for the better.

Six years ago, Kay, who Soni is married to now, became acquainted with her at work. After dating for some years, they finally decided to make the relationship known to the kids, Shreya and Sameer, on a vacation, to Dubai.

That day, over dinner, they told us how they fell in love. Maa spoke with such a twinkle in her eye, it was the happiest I’d ever seen her!

- Shreya

Soon after they returned to Mumbai, Soni and Kay decided to get married. And the kids were overjoyed!

I went from feeling excited to overwhelmed to emotional; I was so happy for Maa! Sameer & I managed to pull off this ‘Chatt mangni patt byaav’ wedding seamlessly.

- Shreya

Seeing her own mother get married again after going through so much in her life was overwhelming for Shreya, as she said that she was crying throughout the pheras. After the wedding, life for the family is beautiful, as they finally got the happiness that they deserved. And it all started with the big step Soni had taken years ago.

Before Kay entered our lives, we were managing fine. But since he has come, everything has just gotten merrier. Maa has a spring in her step, & Sameer & I have the family we have longed for. Some people are just worth that second chance!

- Shreya

Getting out of a toxic marriage in an Indian society is really difficult, but that one decision has the potential to turn your life around completely, as everyone deserves to be happy in their lives.

The story of Soni is as overwhelming as it is inspiring, and we love to see her smiling and getting a kitty full of merriness.