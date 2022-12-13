What do you do after a stressful week at work? You go to some comedy show or concert to take the heat off. And so did Elon Musk. On Sunday, Elon Musk was invited as a special guest at Dave Chappelle’s show at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Sadly for Musk tho, it turned out to be less of a stress relief and more of a ‘you’ll-get-booed-so-hard-you’ll-barely-be-able-to-get-any-word-out’ event.

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

“Make some noise for the richest man in the world,” said Chappelle, the crowd obliged but with boos instead. And it lasted for 10 long minutes!

Musk must be used to people booing him on Twitter but watching it happen in real-time would be a different feel altogether, even for him.

This is what Elon Musk had to say about the event

This is how Twitter is reacting to this Twitter-like-occurrence-in-real-life

Elon Musk shouting "I'm rich, bitch," while the sound people at Chappelle's show honk a horn to drown out the boos from the crowd is one of the saddest videos I've ever seen. https://t.co/tJHFRhKU3w pic.twitter.com/SeeLSZG93h — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) December 12, 2022

The response to Elon obviously speaks for itself, but @DaveChappelle just outright ripping on ‘the poors” in the upper level that literally paid money to come see him perform may be the most disturbing part of this. Pretty gross. — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

Wow…,that’s some booing of musk https://t.co/ufheP9qgDD — Patriotic Moose & Lamb (@geno_kusa) December 13, 2022

god I wish the Dave Chappelle who went to Africa could see the Dave Chappelle whose dick riding for an apartheid benefactor https://t.co/7VY7s6ZQaf — Alice Hamilton (@AliceRHamilton) December 12, 2022

Elon’s humiliation at the Chapelle show is a real-life example of the Common Knowledge Game (the crowd watching the crowd) in action. The boos get *louder* over time as the crowd looks at itself and sees that it’s okay to boo.



Just amazing, really. https://t.co/0r56o6mZ3x — Ben Hunt (@EpsilonTheory) December 12, 2022

Some deafening 90%. https://t.co/0h9rwsuhsM — Inflight Hypersonic Missile Technician (@SILEN_PHOTO) December 12, 2022

Hope I don't get banned for retweeting this.. https://t.co/W9UUXJBir9 — Old Man Lefty (@OldManLefty1) December 12, 2022

Wow. Elon got booed hard. https://t.co/fdGTKY83T1 — George Hahn (@georgehahn) December 12, 2022

If Dave Chappelle's fans (who are already ok with some of Dave's own questionable material nowadays) boo the eff out of you…



…you might be an A-hole.



<Jeff Foxworthy voice>https://t.co/esU1bHLE30 — Mike_in_Vegas_ (@Mike_in_Vegas_) December 12, 2022

The funniest thing about this isn't how Elon Musk got booed for ten minutes straight, it's how absolutely weak Dave Chapelle's response to it is.



"Shut the fuck up with your boos! Booing ain't the best thing you can do!"



This is dude who's supposed to be GOAT? https://t.co/W2QwP2j5JB — FLƎX Werewolf (@vexwerewolf) December 12, 2022

Chapelle ? What the fuck were you thinking –

Oligarchs aren’t anyone’s friend – they are the PROBLEM https://t.co/HAlVoQfYD8 — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 12, 2022

I don’t know what the fuck Dave Chappelle thought was gonna happen when he pranced Elon Musk out on stage.



But, watching Space Karen get booed so hard it makes Twitter look like his ‘safe space’ is the funniest of all possible outcomes. https://t.co/wWgU719w5h — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) December 12, 2022

Damn he got the opposite of a Cannes Film Festival standing ovation. A 10 minute sitting boo filled rejection. He probably cried in the car afterwards. https://t.co/Tsy3DivGvi — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 12, 2022

"dave what should I say" is possibly the funniest thing he could've said https://t.co/P4Y99VNncg — phoss 🍄🇲🇦 (@akazi2k) December 12, 2022

EIon: “Vox Populi, Vox Dei!”

*crowd of people boo him for 10 minutes straight*

EIon: “wait no not like that” https://t.co/f9AX7WBOlD — Angelo Alcid 🇵🇭薛安治 🎮⚖️ (@AngeloAlcid) December 12, 2022

Dave Chapelle has gone from speaking truth to power to sucking power's dick for a gift bag. The boos are amazing. https://t.co/jgMllqZXoE — DJ Chocolate Milk (@DJChocolateMLK) December 12, 2022

I wrote an article the day Elon Musk took over Twitter saying that it would inevitably be a hilarious nightmare for him. But I had no idea it could be this hilarious or this nightmarish. https://t.co/YTH96NtO5T — 🦀 Jon Schwarz 🦀 (@schwarz) December 12, 2022

It is possible that he’s so surrounded by sycophants irl that he didn’t truly realize how people felt about him until this moment lol https://t.co/glS0Xs4adi — eve6 (@Eve6) December 12, 2022

Catch all the boos before the platform owner/content moderator takes it down. https://t.co/0JzUXYpwBt — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) December 12, 2022

Must be hard to deal with reality when you've got a billionaire boot in your mouth https://t.co/QepC6INfSX — MightyNoun Ⓜ️ (@Ideasandlyte) December 12, 2022

It's always cathartic when rich people find out that no one thinks they're funny. #ElonBoo https://t.co/nTcnhvLnTb — Ongoing Insurrection (@POTUStranslated) December 12, 2022

Now that would have been a bit too much criticism even for Elon Musk.