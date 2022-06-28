

Dogs are a man's best friend. And if you have a pet dog, imagining a life without them would be the most heartbreaking thing. This is what happened with Garima Malvanker from Vadodra, Gujarat



Garima lost her labrador last year to a sudden illness. Grief overtook her and she was not in a state to have another pet. However, she also wanted to celebrate her memories with her pet. After much thought, she decided to shower her love on another pet - but this time, a leopard.

Netizens were baffled with this decision.



Speaking to Times Of India, Garima said, "After Pluto died, I wanted to do something special in its memory. So, I decided to adopt an animal on Pluto’s birthday. I inquired about animal adoption at Sayajibaug zoo and finally zeroed in on a leopard. I plan to continue with the adoption for at least five years,” she said.

