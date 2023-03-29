Harvard University has revealed data that shows which jobs are actually the unhappiest jobs in the world. This study took almost 85 years and the responses have been collected from more than 700 participants from across the world since 1938. And well, that’s saying something.

What did the Harvard research study find?

According to the study, jobs that require little human interaction and no opportunities to build relationships with other co-workers are deemed the unhappiest jobs in the world. When CNBC Make It spoke to Robert Waldinger, MD, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, he said,

It’s a critical social need that should be met in all aspects of our lives. Plus, if you are more connected to people, you feel more satisfied with your job, and do better work.

The study also found out that the secret to living a happier, healthier and longer life isn’t money, professional success, or even just exercise and a healthy diet. Rather, it is the positive relationships that people build which keep them happy for a longer period.

Which jobs are the ‘unhappiest jobs’?

Jobs in which the employees are isolated and lonely are classified as the unhappiest jobs in the world. According to the study, some of these jobs are truck driving, night security, and tech-driven industries – including package and food delivery services, where people often have no co-workers at all. Even online retail jobs where employees on the same shift might not even know each other’s names.

How did the research find this out?

Over the course of 85 years, the researchers at Harvard collected health data from more than 700 participants. These participants were asked detailed questions about their lives every two years.