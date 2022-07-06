If you are a woman, it goes without saying that you will be judged for everything you do. Be it clothes, makeup, or even replying late to a coworker.



This is exactly what happened with this Twitter user. Aubry Andrews took to Twitter and shared screenshots of how a coworker harassed her because she replied late to them. What followed next was the coworker pulling the "nice" person card, followed by verbally abusing her, and later apologizing as if nothing huge had happened. This is too much to unpack.



Hello HR? I'd like to report a Nice Guy™. pic.twitter.com/TWtJRg7lMR — Aubry Andrews 🦝 (@AubryAndrews) July 4, 2022

The incident started when the coworker texted the woman welcoming her to the organization. Now, it's a given that we cannot reply to messages in the blink of an eye and if someone is not responding that simply means that they are busy. But turns out the coworker did not get this memo. Almost half an hour later when the coworker did not receive a reply, he texted back saying "I guess the other guys were right. You do have attitude lol." Well sorry for having a life apart from work, I guess.



However, the woman clarified how she is busy with two jobs and even then the coworker asks her how can she work two jobs yet not take two seconds to reply to "someone that's being nice to you". A big red flag!



The woman clarified how she is not comfortable texting someone she has not met and that's a totally fair point. But the coworker took it on themselves and decided to be an abusive prick. The woman had to mention twice that she wanted to left alone but the coworker clearly lacks comprehension.



While all of this happened on a Saturday, something changed and the man decided to pay a lip service apology on Monday. And all of a sudden, they care about "work environment" now.



The tweet went viral and it sparked an important conversation around professional boundaries and how some people refuse to leave women alone.



I sincerely hope that the "apology" came because Mr Man got called into HR and is desperately trying to salvage his job — Mortimer Goth (@DMan_DC2020) July 4, 2022

"Sorry if you feel I was wrong" is not an apology, it's trying to shift the blame onto her. Also, if he didn't want a toxic work environment, he should have tried not being toxic with his coworkers. — Maggie(fer) Woods (@blackkoshka23) July 4, 2022

Idk how women don’t just lose their ever loving minds, is this that common? JFC! — Mike Hensen (@MikeatLFPress) July 4, 2022

That first text? Everyone please do exactly that to new employees, regardless of gender. And then follow through on that - be kind, be mentors, help out. Every text after that? For the love of god, don’t do that. If someone does it to you, that’s what HR is for. — Thomas Huling (@AttyHuling) July 5, 2022

Unless it’s life threatening urgent, I often take hours to reply to someone. The point of texting is replying when you’re ready. If you want a rapid back and forth then call.



Geesh the entitlement is scary. — Danny Houk (@dannyhouk) July 4, 2022

I don’t want a negative work environment that I 100% caused. — Joe Kling (@Jkling23242) July 4, 2022

Don’t be this guy. Just don’t. They don’t owe you anything. You either welcome them and that’s it, or leave them alone period. If you can’t be a good guy, just so everyone else a favor and don’t even text them. https://t.co/leL2gF1vhH — Sad Boy Supreme (@supremesadboi) July 6, 2022

atp a man having a phone is a red flag 😭 https://t.co/3CGeaE7VJz — ☆✮ 𝔧𝔞𝔥 ✮☆ (@planetofplanet) July 6, 2022

Um... You ARE the negative work environment!



"Nice guys" always go from 0 to 100 at the mildest of rejections. https://t.co/uTCzh4kyDe — Dylan St. Jaymes (@Dylan_StJaymes) July 6, 2022

Just to clarify to guys who are completely unaware, this is fairly common.



Like ask any girl they likely have a story like this https://t.co/IfGAISRWce — Antitheist, Esq.  (@demoiselledian) July 6, 2022

It's actually the people who make workplaces toxic.

