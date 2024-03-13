Holi, the festival of colors, is approaching, and so is our excitement to celebrate it with a splash of colors and happiness. Besides the joyous celebration, we are here to test your knowledge and immerse you in the rich traditions, legends, and colorful customs associated with this festival, to add an extra dash of excitement to the Holi.

We’ve curated an easy Holi quiz for you. So, buckle up and get ready to dive into the world of the Holi festival quiz, where each question unveils a vibrant facet of this ancient festival, bringing you closer to the cultural tapestry that makes Holi a truly unique and cherished celebration.

Holi Quiz Questions & Answers

1. The origin of the Holi festival is?

Religious Scriptures

Agricultural Tradition

Mythical Legends

Royal Celebrations

Answer: Mythical Legends

2. The traditional drink consumed during Holi, often infused with bhang?

Thandai

Lassi

Chaach

Sharbat

Answer: Thandai

3. Which Hindu god is associated with the playful traditions of Holi?

Shiva

Vishnu

Brahma

Krishna

Answer: Krishna

4. What is the significance of the bonfire lit during Holi eve known as?

Agni Puja

Lohri

Holika Dahan

Rangoli

Answer: Holika Dahan

5. Which Holi tradition involves smearing colored powder on friends and family members?

Holika Dahan

Rangoli

Dhulandi

Bhangra

Answer: Dhulandi

6. “Lath Maar Holi” is celebrated in which Indian state?

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

Punjab

Answer: Rajasthan

7. What do we call the red powder which is often used during Holi celebrations?

Gulal

Rangoli

Abir

Haldi

Answer: Gulal

8. What is the significance of the term “Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai” during the festival?

Play Safe

No Offense, It’s Holi

Forgiveness

Embrace the Colors

Answer: No Offense, It’s Holi

9. What do we call Holi in Sanskrit?

Harvest

Color

Joy

Festival

Answer: Color

10. Which flower is traditionally associated with Holi celebrations?

Rose

Marigold

Lily

Jasmine

Answer: Marigold

11. Holi usually occurs in which month according to the Hindu Festival?

Chaitra

Magha

Phalguna

Kartika

Answer: Phalguna

12. What does the throwing of colored water balloons represent during Holi?

Symbol of Friendship

Purification

Eco-Friendly Celebration

Fertility

Answer: Symbol of Friendship

13. Which legendary demoness is associated with the story of Holika Dahan?

Surpanakha

Shurpanakha

Holika

Simhika

Answer: Holika

14. Which region is known for its unique tradition of “Huranga,” a playful game played on the day after Holi?

Gujarat

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Rajasthan

Answer: Rajasthan

15. The name of the traditional sweet consumed during Holi?

Jalebi

Rasgulla

Gujiya

Laddu

Answer: Gujiya

16. Classical dance which is often performed during Holi in north India?

Odissi

Kathak

Kuchipudi

Bharatnatyam

Answer: Kathak

17. What is the significance of the Holi festival in terms of seasons?

End of Winter, Beginning of Spring

End of Summer, the Beginning of the Monsoon

Mid-Summer Celebration

End of Monsoon, Beginning of Winter

Answer: End of Winter, Beginning of Spring

18. What is the significance of the Holi celebration known as “Braj Ki Holi”?

Traditional Folk Holi

Royal Holi

Historical Reenactment

Communal Celebration

Answer: Traditional Folk Holi

19. In which Holi celebration do participants build human pyramids to break a pot of buttermilk suspended in the air?

Bhangra Holi

Matki Phod Holi

Rang Panchami

Dol Jatra

Answer: Matki Phod Holi

20. What is the traditional name for the small, wooden drum played during Holi festivities?

Tabla

Dhol

Mridangam

Harmonium

Answer: Dhol

21. Primary purpose of Holi according to Hindu mythology?

Harvest Celebration

Love and Romance

Victory of Good over Evil

Welcoming Spring

Answer: Victory of Good over Evil

22. Traditional attire worn during Holi celebrations?

Saree

Sherwani

Dhoti-Kurta

Salwar Kameez

Answer: Dhoti-Kurta

23. Indian state which is famous for its grand and elaborate Holi celebrations, known as “Rangapanchami”?

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh

Answer: Maharashtra

24. Holi tradition which involves singing and dancing while smearing colors on each other?

Dhulandi

Rangoli

Holi Milan

Rang Panchami

Answer: Rang Panchami

26. In which epic is the story of Holika Dahan mentioned?

Mahabharata

Ramayana

Bhagavad Gita

Puranas

Answer: Ramayana

27. What is the literal meaning of the word “Holi”?

Festival of Colors

Victory

Sacred Fire

Divine Celebration

Answer: Festival Of Colors

28. Bird which is often associated with the arrival of Holi in traditional folklore?

Peacock

Sparrow

Crow

Parrot

Answer: Peacock

29. Which color is traditionally associated with love and fertility during Holi celebrations?

Blue

Green

Yellow

Red

Answer: Red

30. What is the name of the traditional folk dance associated with Holi celebrations in Gujarat?

Garba

Bihu

Lavani

Chhau

Answer: Garba

These Holi quiz questions will not only make your festivities visually stunning but intellectually engaging as well.