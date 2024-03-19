Holi is a festival of colors, and nothing is more enjoyable than getting drenched in hues of pink, yellow, pink, and red. However, we can’t overlook the fact that Holi colors these days are made using chemicals that can cause damage to your hair and skin to a great extent. Yes, the chemicals used in making these colors penetrate the skin, causing rashes and acne breakouts.

So ‘how to protect your skin during Holi’ becomes quite a question. In this comprehensive guide, we unravel pre-holi skin care tips and post-holi skincare tips. Join us on this skincare journey as we navigate the art of preserving your skin’s beauty amid the joyful chaos of Holi celebrations.

Holi Skin Care: How to Safeguard Your Face from Color Damage

As we immerse ourselves in the triumphant spirit of Holi, safeguarding your face from color damage becomes paramount for a joyful and skin-friendly celebration. People are often spotted searching on various search engines for ‘how to protect your face from Holi colors?’. During the festivities, adopt mindful practices to shield your face from potential damage. Close the pores of your skin by rubbing ice cubes on your face for at least 15 minutes before going out to play Holi. This will ensure that harmful colors don’t penetrate your skin and cause outbursts. Apply a thick layer of mustard oil or moisturizer to the exposed areas of skin, especially your face and neck. This will create a protective barrier between your skin and color. Moisturizer will also help guard your skin against pollutants and dryness throughout the day. Apply a generous amount of sunscreen while going out.

Essential Pre holi skin care tips

Before diving into the vibrant hues of the festival, it is most often asked, ‘How to protect skin during Holi?’ and ‘How to protect skin and hair from holi colors?’. Taking proactive steps to care for your skin is essential to minimizing potential damage from colors. Here are some pre-holi skincare tips to ensure your skin remains radiant and glowy.

1. Hydrate

Start by hydrating your skin from within. Drink plenty of water and consume foods rich in antioxidants to keep your skin hydrated and nourished.

2. Moisturize

Apply a generous amount of Organic Harvest Acne Control Mattifying Day Cream and Organic Harvest sunscreen to your skin before stepping out to play Holi. This will create a protective barrier, shield your skin from harmful UV rays, and prevent the colors from seeping into your skin.

3. Oil your hair

Before heading out, apply coconut oil or any other hair oil of your choice to your hair. This will create a protective shield and prevent the colors from sticking to your hair. It will also make it easier to wash off the colors later. Pay extra attention to areas like your face, hands, and neck.

4. Protect your lips

Don’t forget to apply a layer of My Glamm lip balm to keep your lips moisturized and protected during the festival.

5. Cover up

Wear clothes that cover most of your body to minimize direct contact with colors. Opt for long-sleeved shirts, pants, and a scarf to protect your skin from excessive exposure. Dark-colored and old clothes are ideal, as they can camouflage color stains.

6. Nail Color

Apply dark My Glamm nail polish to protect your nails from color stains. Additionally, trimming your nails short can reduce the chances of color accumulation.

Post-Holi Remedies: Removing Colors and Restoring Your Skin

After the vibrant celebration, it is time to indulge in post-holi skin care to gently remove your colors and restore your skin’s natural balance. Here are some tips that you can follow:

1. Gentle Cleansing

Start by rinsing off as much color as possible with lukewarm water and a milder My Glamm shampoo. Avoid using hot water, as it can further dry out your skin. Then, use a mild cleanser to gently remove the remaining color. Don’t use harsh soaps, as they can strip away the essential oils of your skin.

2. Natural Remedies

Incorporate natural ingredients to aid in color removal. Make a paste using gram flour (besan) and milk or yogurt. This mixture acts as a natural scrub, helping to exfoliate and lift off stubborn colors. Apply it to the colored areas of your skin, and rinse it off after some time. Avoid excessive scrubbing, as it can irritate your skin.

3. Moisturize Thoroughly

After cleansing, it’s crucial to use a rich, hydrating moisturizer to soothe your skin. Consider using aloe vera gel, which not only moisturizes but also has calming properties and reduces any irritation caused by the colors.

4. Hair Care

Your hair can also bear the brunt of Holi colors. Use a mild, color-safe shampoo to wash your hair thoroughly. If the colors persist, use a hair mask with natural ingredients like aloe vera or fenugreek. Drink plenty of water to flush out toxins from your body.

5. Consult a Dermat If Needed

If you experience prolonged acne breakouts, itching, redness, or skin irritation post-Holi, you should consult a dermatologist for professional advice and treatment.

DIY Natural Color Recipes: Make Your Own Safe Holi Colors

Creating your colors at home during Holi is not only a fun and eco-friendly activity, but it also goes easy on the skin preventing rashes and irritation caused by chemical-induced colors. Here are some DIY natural color recipes for a colorful and safe Holi celebration. Remember to test the colors on a small area of skin before using them to ensure there are no allergic reactions.

1. Yellow

To make a yellow color, you can mix turmeric powder with gram flour in the ratio you desire and mix them.

2. Red

Boil and blend beetroots to create a red liquid. You can add this liquid to flour or cornstarch to make a powder.

3. Green

Blend fresh spinach leaves in a mixture and mix the juice with cornstarch or flour and your green color is ready.

4. Blue

Boil the red cabbage leaves and use the water to mix it with cornflour or starch to achieve the natural powdery blue color.

5. Orange

Soak saffron strands in water and use the infused water to mix it with flour or cornstarch for hues of orange.

6. Brown

Henna powder can be mixed with flour or cornstarch to create a lovely brown color.

Ayurvedic Tips for Holi

Holi seems to be enjoyable but it is equally essential to take care of your skin during this time. Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine in India, offers some tips to ensure a healthy and vibrant Holi celebration:

1. Apply aloe vera gel

Apply a layer of coconut oil or aloe vera gel before going out to play Holi. This acts as a protective barrier and will make your task of removing colors from your skin much easier post-celebration. You can also use St Botanica Kojic Acid Serum to reduce uneven skin tone

2. Choose natural colors

Opt for natural colors rather than chemically prepared colors available in the market to prevent burning sensation and itching on the skin.

3. Wear sunglasses

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from color powders. In case color enters your eyes, rinse them with cold water immediately.

4. Herbal Facial Masks

Prepare facial masks post holi using ingredients like yogurt, honey, and turmeric. This helps in soothing the skin and removing color stains. You can also use St Botanica face Mask. It is a powerful combination of antioxidants-rich Goji Berry, Vitamin C & Dragon Fruit.

5. Ayurvedic Bath

Take a warm bath using natural soaps or gram flour (besan) mixed with milk after playing Holi. This helps in removing colors and nourishing the skin.

6. Herbal Teas

Drink herbal teas like chamomile or mint after playing Holi to relax and aid digestion. This can help in countering any adverse effects of external colors.

7. Ayurvedic Oils for Hair

Apply ayurvedic oils like coconut oil or amla oil or St Botanica Hair oil to your hair before playing Holi. This protects the hair from color damage and makes it easier to wash off.

8. Balance Doshas

Ayurveda emphasizes maintaining a balance in your doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha). If you know your dominant dosha, you can follow a diet and lifestyle that supports balance during the festive season.

9. Post-Holi Detox

Consume detoxifying foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, and herbal teas post-Holi to cleanse your system.

Beyond Skin: Protecting Your Hair and Nails During Holi

Protecting your nails and hair during Holi is as important as protecting your skin. Use mild shampoos for your hair and avoid harsh chemicals on your nails. Here are some tips to safeguard your hair and nails:

For Hairs:

1. Oil your hair

Apply a generous amount of coconut or olive oil to your hair. This creates a protective layer, making it harder for colors to penetrate.

2. Tie your hair

Tie your hair in a bun or braid to minimize color contact. This helps prevent tangling and makes it easier to wash the colors out later.

3. Wear a hat

If possible, wear a hat to shield it from direct color exposure. This adds an extra layer of protection.

4. Use a leave-in conditioner

Apply a leave-in conditioner before playing Holi. This not only provides additional protection but also makes color removal smoother.

5. Rinse with cold water

After playing Holi, rinse your hair with cold water to wash off colors. Hot water can strip your hair of natural oils and make color removal more challenging.

For Nails

1. Apply nail polish

Apply a thick coat of nail polish to prevent your nail cuticles from being damaged. This also makes it easier to clean and protects your nails from staining.

2. Trim your nails

Trim your nails short to reduce the chances of colors getting trapped underneath. Longer nails are more likely to break during festivities.

3. Moisturize Your Cuticles

Apply a moisturizing cream or oil to your cuticles to prevent them from drying out due to the colors.

4. Wear Gloves

Consider wearing gloves during the celebration to protect your hands and nails from direct exposure to colors.

That’s all folks. Use these Holi skincare tips to make your festival more skin-friendly.

