Today is all about you. Today is about a woman who takes care of her kids and manages her career single-handedly. Today is about a woman of substance who breaks barriers and takes charge, shattering stereotypes and conventional molds. Today is about a woman who has her own identity, with or without a partner. Today, we celebrate the power, beauty, awesomeness, and pride of women everywhere.

Let these 100+ International Women’s Day quotes inspire, encourage, and make you smile when you are down. These respectable Women’s Day quotes, spanning various eras and cultures, serve as a testament to the progress made and the journey that lies ahead.

International Women’s Day quotes

Join us in reflecting on these International Women’s Day quotes of inspiration, empowerment, and advocacy as we pay homage to the extraordinary women who have paved the way and continue to inspire change for a more equitable world. These Women’s Day quotes aim to inspire positive change.

1. She was free in her wildness. She was a wandress, a drop of free water. She belonged to no man and to no city. -Roman Payne

2. A woman is like a tea bag- you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water. – Eleanor Roosevelt

3. I’ll never be the girl you want me to be, because I’m the woman I need to be. – Shirley Polykoff

4. If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. – Margaret Thatcher

5. The span of my hips, the stride of my step, the curl of my lips. Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me. -Maya Angelou

6. I dress in stars and chaos. I’m both a warrior and an artist. -Carolina Heza

7. A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform. – Diane Mariechild

8. I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself. – Emma Stone

9. Do you want to meet the love of your life? Look in the mirror. – Byron Katie

10. Don’t be the girl who fell. Be the girl who got back up. – Jenette Stanley

11. “Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it really counts.” – Barbara Gittings

12. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey

13. “Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” – G.D. Anderson

14. “The fastest way to change society is to mobilize the women of the world.” – Charles Malik

15. “Women, from time immemorial, have fought for the right of others, now it’s her time to get her rights realized and get equal participation in the society.” – Himanshu Chhabra

16. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” – Alice Walker

17. “You don’t have to be pretty. You don’t owe prettiness to anyone. Not to your boyfriend/spouse/partner, not to your co-workers, especially not to random men on the street.” – Erin McKean

18. “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.” – Angela Davis

19. “Women are leaders everywhere you look—from the CEO who runs a Fortune 500 company to the housewife who raises her children and heads her household. Our country was built by strong women, and we will continue to break down walls and defy stereotypes.” – Nancy Pelosi

20. “The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” – Ayn Rand

21. “Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of.” – Bethany Hamilton

22. “Women, if the soul of the nation is to be saved, I believe that you must become its soul.” – Coretta Scott King

23. “The best protection any woman can have is courage.” – Elizabeth Cady Stanton

24. “Feminism is the radical notion that women are human beings.” – Cheris Kramarae

25. “Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.” – Serena Williams

Inspirational positivity Women’s Day quotes

These Inspiring women’s day quotes are not only a testament to the incredible strides women have made but also a reminder of the limitless potential that exists within every woman. Join us in exploring these inspirational Happy Women’s Day quotes that celebrate the beauty, determination, and unwavering positivity that define the essence of womanhood.

26. Being a woman is a terribly difficult task since it consists principally in dealing with men. -Joseph Conrad

27. I am a woman and when I think, I must speak. -Beyonce

28. She wins who calls herself beautiful and challenges the world to change to truly see her. -Naomi Wolf

29. I am my own woman. – Evita Peron

30. Some women fear the fire, some simply become it. – R.H Sin

31. She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them. -R.M Drake

32. Women always try to tame themselves as they get older, but the ones who look best are always a bit wilder. -Miuccia Prada

33. There is nothing more rare, more beautiful than a woman being unapologetically herself. -Steve Maraboli

34. She was unstoppable not because she did not have failures or doubts. But because she continued despite of them.

35. You have more to do than be weighed down by pretty or beautiful. You are a fiery heart and wicked brain. Do not let your soul be defined by its shell. -Michelle K

36. “The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce.” – Amy Tenney

37. “One isn’t born courageous, one becomes it.” – Marjane Satrapi

38. “Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself. Keep fighting for your dreams!” – Gabby Douglas

39. “You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the waterslide, overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.” – Tina Fey

40. “You are your best thing.” – Toni Morrison

41. “The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.” – Michelle Obama

42. “You are your own best thing, partner in crime, and the hero of your own story.” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

43. “I raise up my voice—not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard.” – Malala Yousafzai

44. “Success is not about climbing up the ladder; it’s about making sure that ladder is firmly placed for others to climb.” – Kirsten Weir

45. “Be the kind of woman that makes other women want to up their game.” – Unknown

46. “You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” – Unknown

47. “The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued.” – Michelle Obama

48. “Your life does not get better by chance; it gets better by change.” – Jim Rohn

49. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

50. “Never forget what you are, for surely the world will not. Make it your strength. Then it can never be your weakness.” – George R.R. Martin

Unique Happy Women’s Day quotes

These unique Happy Women’s Day quotes go beyond the conventional, encapsulating the diverse experiences, dreams, and triumphs that define the essence of womanhood. Whether you seek words of encouragement, joy, or reflection, let these inspirational positivity Women’s Day quotes be a source of inspiration as we honor the exceptional women who shape our past, present, and future.

51. “Women are the real architects of society.” – Harriet Beecher Stowe

52. "A woman is like a tea bag – you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water." – Eleanor Roosevelt

53. “The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.” – Coco Chanel

54. “A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.” – Melinda Gates

55. “Well-behaved women seldom make history.” – Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

56. “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama

57. “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” – Audre Lorde

58. “A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honored, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form.” – Happy International Women’s Day!

59. “The question isn’t who’s going to let me, it’s who’s going to stop me.” – Ayn Rand

60. “Empower women, empower the human community. The base on which the world stands is a woman.” – Malala Yousafzai

61. “Here’s to strong women: may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.” – Unknown

62. “Women are like stars; there may be millions of them, but only one can make your dreams come true.” – Unknown

63. “She remembered who she was and the game changed.” – Lalah Delia

64. “A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink.” – Gina Carey

65. “A woman should be two things: who and what she wants.” – Coco Chanel

66. “A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” – Unknown

67. “A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honored, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form.” – Amit Kalantri

68. “A woman is unstoppable after she realizes she deserves better.” – Unknown

69. “A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim.” – Maya Angelou

70. “A woman’s heart is a deep ocean of secrets.” – Gloria Stuart

71. “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” – Peter Drucker

72. “Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition.” – Timothy Leary

73. Be a voice, not an echo.” – Unknown

74. “A woman in harmony with her spirit is like a river flowing. She goes where she will without pretense and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself.” – Maya Angelou

75. “You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.” – Unknown

Respect Women’s Day Quotes

Join us in reflecting on these Respect Women’s Day quotes that echo the importance of respect as a cornerstone for fostering equality, understanding, and a world where women’s voices and achievements are not just acknowledged but celebrated. As we delve into these inspiring Women’s Day quotes of wisdom, let’s renew our commitment to championing respect for women, not just on this day but throughout the tapestry of every day.

76. “Feminism is not about making women strong. Women are already strong. It is about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” – G.D. Anderson

77. “Women, from time immemorial, have fought for the rights of others, now it’s her time to get her rights realized and get equal participation in society.” – Dr. Sarojini Naidu

78. “The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description.” – Steve Maraboli

79. “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.” – Shirley Chisholm

80. “A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink.” – Gina Carey

81. “The best protection any woman can have… is courage.” – Elizabeth Cady Stanton

82. “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher

83. “My best work – a series of road maps, reports, recipes, doodles, and prayers from the front lines.” – Audre Lorde

84. “Women are the real architects of society.” – Cher

85. “I am a Woman phenomenally. Phenomenal Woman, that’s me.” – Maya Angelou

86. “Respecting a woman is the best way to tell her how beautiful she is.” – Unknown

87. “A woman brought you into this world, so you have no right to disrespect one.” – Tupac Shakur

88. “A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow just as abundantly as her laughter. A strong woman is both soft and powerful, she is both practical and spiritual. A strong woman in her essence is a gift to the world.” – Native American saying

89. “Behind every successful woman is herself.” – Unknown

90. “Respect for ourselves guides our morals; respect for others guides our manners.” – Laurence Sterne

91. “Empower a woman, empower a community.” – Unknown

92. “A real woman avoids drama, she knows her time is precious and she’s not wasting it on unimportant things.” – Unknown

93. “To tell a woman everything she may not do is to tell her what she can do.” – Spanish Proverb

94. “A woman’s best protection is a little money of her own.” – Clare Boothe Luce

95. “Women are made to be loved, not understood.” – Oscar Wilde

96. “The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence.” – Blake Lively

97. “A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous.” – Coco Chanel

98. “A woman’s intuition is the most powerful healing force known to mankind.” – Unknown

99. “The beauty of a woman must be seen from in her eyes because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides.” – Audrey Hepburn

100. “A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong.” – Unknown

Powerful Quotes for Women’s Day

Through the lens of empowering words, this collection of powerful quotes for Women’s Day serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit, achievements, and transformative power that women embody. These inspirational women’s day wishes encapsulate the wisdom, courage, and grace that define the essence of womanhood, transcending boundaries and inspiring change.

101. “You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.” – Brigham Young

102. “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” – Hillary Clinton

103. “A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” – Coco Chanel

104. “Women hold up half the sky.” – Chinese Proverb

105. “A woman’s guess is much more accurate than a man’s certainty.” – Rudyard Kipling

106. “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” – Unknown

107. “The world needs strong women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce.” – Amy Tenney

108. “You are more powerful than you know; you are beautiful just as you are.” – Melissa Etheridge

109. “A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everyone else.” – Unknown

110. “You are never too small to make a difference.” – Greta Thunberg

111. “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” – Maya Angelou

112. “There’s nothing a man can do, that I can’t do better and in heels.” -Ginger Rogers

113. “There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me.” -Jane Austen

114. “She wasn’t looking for a knight, she was looking for a sword.” -Atticus

115. “It’s okay if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure that when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire.” -Colette Warden

116. “. . . I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind leading.” -Amy Poehler

117. “I’ve never been interested in being invisible and erased.” – Laverne Cox

118. “I’ve been absolutely terrified every moment of my life — and I’ve never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do.” – Georgia O’Keeffe

119. “The most important thing one woman can do for another is to illuminate and expand her sense of actual possibilities.” – Adrienne Rich

120. “Don’t think about making women fit the world — think about making the world fit women.” – Gloria Steinem

121. “Women and girls can do whatever they want. There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama

122. “If you don’t see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it for yourself.” – Mindy Kaling

123. “Where there is a woman there is magic..” – Ntozake Shange

124. “We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.” – Malala Yousafzai

125. “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness and the nerve to never take no for an answer.” – Rihanna

Motivational Women’s Day Quotes

In this collection of motivational Women’s Day quotes, we delve into a reservoir of wisdom, strength, and determination expressed by extraordinary individuals who have left an indelible mark on the world. These inspirational Happy Women’s Day quotes are more than mere words; they are catalysts for change, encouraging women to embrace their potential, overcome challenges, and stride confidently toward their dreams.

126. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

127. “She believed she could, so she did.” – R.S. Grey

128. “The most effective way to do it is to do it.” – Amelia Earhart

129. “You are the designer of your destiny; you are the author of your story.” – Lisa Nichols

130. “Be a first-rate version of yourself, not a second-rate version of someone else.” – Judy Garland

136. “You are enough just as you are.” – Meghan Markle

137. “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

138. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis

139. “Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person.” – Mother Teresa

140. “You have within you right now, everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you.” – Brian Tracy

141. “I do not wish women to have power over men, but over themselves.” – Mary Shelley, Novelist

142. “You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman.” – Mary Elizabeth Winstead

143. “I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.” – Rosa Parks

144. “Like anything learned, bravery needs to be practiced.” Caroline Paul

143. “Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.” – Serena Williams

144. “A strong woman builds her own world. She is one who is wise enough to know that it will attract the man she will gladly share it with.”– Ellen J. Barrier

145. A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself.” – Loretta Young

146. “The thing women have yet to learn is nobody gives you power. You just take it.” – Roseanne Barr

147. “Do not live someone else’s life and someone else’s idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you.” -Viola Davis

148. “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” – Katherine Hepburn

149. “If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it.” – Margaret Fuller

150. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey

Join us on a journey of empowerment as we explore these Inspirational Women’s Day wishes that resonate with the spirit of International Women’s Day.

Images from Unsplash and Bhumika B Photography