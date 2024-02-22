It’s great to see that modern cinema has given birth to some wonderful female lead characters. Women aren’t just side chicks or supporting actresses anymore. Many dynamic young ladies are now spearheading the movement of independent filmmaking as well. They write, direct, and act, giving us stories that are instantly relatable and thoroughly entertaining.

Even in commercial cinema, women’s powerful screen presence and diversified talent are attracting full-house audiences and critical accolades. So, here are some women oriented movies, that have left an indelible mark on the cultural fabric of both Bollywood and Hollywood. These female based films not only showcase the immense talent of their leading ladies but also contribute to the ongoing conversation about gender equality.

1. Bandit Queen (1994)

Lead actors : Seema Biswas

: Seema Biswas Supporting Artist : Nirmal Pandey, Rajesh Vivek

: Nirmal Pandey, Rajesh Vivek Director : Shekhar Kapur

: Shekhar Kapur Release date : January 30, 1996 (United States)

: January 30, 1996 (United States) Run Time : 119 minutes

: 119 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Revenue : ₹221 million

: ₹221 million Language: Hindi

This movie depicts the life of Phoolan Devi, who had forced marriage at a young age, and the brutalities she faced, which included gang rape. Following these traumatic events, Phoolan joins a gang of bandits and becomes a feared and revered figure known for seeking revenge against those who wronged her.

2. Kahaani (2012)

Lead actors: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee

Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Release date: March 9, 2012

March 9, 2012 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 2 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 2 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $17 million worldwide

Approximately $17 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, travels from Kolkata to London in search of her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi. She seeks help from a local police officer, Rana. As she delves deeper into the investigation, she realizes there is more to it than meets the eye. This is one of the Best Women Oriented Films To Watch.

3. Queen (2014)

Lead actors: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut Supporting Artists: Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Release date: March 7, 2014

March 7, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 26 minutes

2 hours 26 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹108 crore

₹108 crore Language: Hindi

Rani Mehra is a young woman from Delhi, whose life takes a drastic turn just a few days before her wedding. When her fiancé unexpectedly calls off the wedding, Rani decides to embark on her planned honeymoon trip to Europe alone, despite her initial hesitation.

4. Raazi (2018)

Lead actors: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Supporting Artists: Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat

Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Release date: May 11, 2018

May 11, 2018 Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: ₹196.65 crore

₹196.65 crore Language: Hindi

5. English Vinglish (2012)

Sehmat Khan, a Kashmiri undercover RAW agent is married off to a Pakistani military officer, Iqbal Syed, under the guise of national duty. She gathers crucial information that aids India during the conflict while grappling with personal dilemmas and moral conflicts. This is one of the best female oriented movies in Bollywood.

Lead actors : Sridevi

: Sridevi Supporting Artist : Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou

: Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou Director : Gauri Shinde

: Gauri Shinde Release date : October 5, 2012 (India)

: October 5, 2012 (India) Run Time : 2 hours 14 minutes

: 2 hours 14 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Revenue : $47 million

: $47 million Language: Hindi, English

Shashi, a homemaker and middle-class Indian woman, often gets mocked by her family for not knowing English. Determined to prove herself, she enrolls in an English language learning course during a family trip to the United States.

6. Dor (2006)

Lead actors : Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag

: Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag Supporting Artist : Shreyas Talpade

: Shreyas Talpade Director : Nagesh Kukunoor

: Nagesh Kukunoor Release date : September 22, 2006 (India)

: September 22, 2006 (India) Run Time : 2 hours, 4 minutes

: 2 hours, 4 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Revenue : 3,81,00,000 rupees approximately

: 3,81,00,000 rupees approximately Language: Hindi

Zeenat, a woman from Himachal’s husband is accused of murdering a Pakistani man. Meera, the wife of the deceased seeks justice for her husband’s death and decides to testify against Zeenat’s husband in court.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Lead actors : Alia Bhatt

: Alia Bhatt Supporting Artist : Shantanu Maheshwari

: Shantanu Maheshwari Director : Sanjay Leela Bhansali

: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date : February 25, 2022 (India)

: February 25, 2022 (India) Run Time : 2 hours, 58 minutes

: 2 hours, 58 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Revenue : ₹209.25 crore

: ₹209.25 crore Language: Hindi

After being sold to a brothel, a young woman Gangubai takes charge of Kamathipura, a red-light district in Mumbai. She rises to become a formidable force in the crime world, known for her wit, intelligence, and resilience.

8. Thappad (2020)

Lead actors : Taapsee Pannu

: Taapsee Pannu Supporting Artist s: Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra

s: Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra Director : Anubhav Sinha

: Anubhav Sinha Release date : February 28, 2020 (India)

: February 28, 2020 (India) Run Time : 2 hours, 22 minutes

: 2 hours, 22 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Revenue : ₹44.39 crore (approx.)

: ₹44.39 crore (approx.) Language: Hindi

Amrita is a dedicated housewife, and professional who is content in her seemingly perfect marriage. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when her husband slaps her at a party.

9. Hichki (2018)

Lead actors : Rani Mukerji

: Rani Mukerji Supporting Artist : Neeraj Kabi, Supriya Pilgaonkar

: Neeraj Kabi, Supriya Pilgaonkar Director : Siddharth P. Malhotra

: Siddharth P. Malhotra Release date : March 23, 2018 (India)

: March 23, 2018 (India) Run Time : 1 hour, 56 minutes

: 1 hour, 56 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Revenue : ₹239.79 crore (approx.)

: ₹239.79 crore (approx.) Language: Hindi

Naina Mathur, a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome, aspires to become a teacher despite facing societal prejudices and professional challenges due to her condition. She lands a job at an elite school where she encounters a class of underprivileged and rebellious students. She takes on the challenge of teaching and connecting with her students, each of whom has their own set of struggles.

10. Chandni Bar (2001)

Lead actors : Tabu, Atul Kulkarni

: Tabu, Atul Kulkarni Supporting Artist : Ananya Khare, Vishal Thakkar

: Ananya Khare, Vishal Thakkar Director : Madhur Bhandarkar

: Madhur Bhandarkar Release date : September 28, 2001 (India)

: September 28, 2001 (India) Run Time : 2 hours, 30 minutes

: 2 hours, 30 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Revenue : ₹66 million

: ₹66 million Language: Hindi

Mumtaz, a teen girl, becomes a victim of circumstances and is forced to work in a dance bar called Chandni Bar. The story unfolds as Mumtaz, now known as Chandani, navigates the challenges and struggles of her life in the turbulent world of dance bars. This is one of the best women centric bollywood movies.

11. Damini (1993)

Lead actors : Meenakshi Sheshadri

: Meenakshi Sheshadri Supporting Artist s: Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol

s: Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol Director : Rajkumar Santoshi

: Rajkumar Santoshi Release date : April 30, 1993 (India)

: April 30, 1993 (India) Run Time : 2 hours, 37 minutes

: 2 hours, 37 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Revenue : ₹ 11.75 crore

: ₹ 11.75 crore Language: Hindi

Damini, a woman from an affluent family, witnesses a brutal crime involving her brother-in-law. The crime involves the rape of a maid, and she decides to fight for justice despite facing strong opposition from her own family.

12. Mardaani (2014)

Lead actors: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Supporting Artist: Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Pradeep Sarkar Release date: August 22, 2014

August 22, 2014 Run Time: Approximately 113 minutes

Approximately 113 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: Grossed over 80 crores INR worldwide

Grossed over 80 crores INR worldwide Language: Hindi

Shivani Shivaji Roy, a senior inspector of the crime branch in Mumbai, takes on the case of a young girl who goes missing, only to discover that she has been kidnapped by a human trafficking ring. Shivani goes on a mission to rescue girls.

13. Bhumika (1977)

Lead actors: Smita Patil, Amol Palekar

Smita Patil, Amol Palekar Supporting Artist: Anant Nag, Naseeruddin Shah

Anant Nag, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal Release date: 11th September 1977

11th September 1977 Run Time: Approximately 142 minutes

Approximately 142 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Hindi

The film traces the journey of Usha, a talented actress, from her childhood to adulthood. It explores her relationships, marriages, and the challenges she faces in the film industry, as well as her struggles with personal identity and societal expectations.

14. Mary Kom (2014)

Lead actors: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Supporting Artists: Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa

Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa Director: Omung Kumar

Omung Kumar Release date: September 5, 2014

September 5, 2014 Run Time: Approximately 122 minutes

Approximately 122 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: ₹156 crore (approx.)

₹156 crore (approx.) Language: Hindi

This film is based on the life of Mary Kom, a renowned Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist. It chronicles her journey from childhood to her rise as a successful boxer on the national and international stage.

15. Fashion (2008)

Lead actors: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse Supporting Artist: Arbaaz Khan, Arjan Bajwa

Arbaaz Khan, Arjan Bajwa Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar Release date: October 29, 2008

October 29, 2008 Run Time: Approximately 167 minutes

Approximately 167 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: ₹600 million (approx.)

₹600 million (approx.) Language: Hindi

Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl, dreams of becoming a successful fashion model. She faces the challenges and trials of the fashion world, from the initial struggles to the glamorous lifestyle that comes with success.

16. No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Lead actors: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan

Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan Supporting Artists: Myra Karn, Neil Bhoopalam

Myra Karn, Neil Bhoopalam Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta Release date: January 7, 2011

January 7, 2011 Run Time: Approximately 136 minutes

Approximately 136 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: ₹470 million (approx.)

₹470 million (approx.) Language: Hindi

The film revolves around the high-profile murder case of Jessica Lal, a model and restaurant worker, who was shot dead at a party in Delhi. The accused, Manish Bharadwaj, was acquitted by the trial court due to a lack of evidence and influential connections. The injustice sparked outrage among people leading to a movement for justice led by Jessica’s sister, Sabrina Lal.

17. Lajja (2001)

Lead actors: Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhry, Rekha

Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhry, Rekha Supporting Artist: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn

Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Release date: September 19, 2001

September 19, 2001 Run Time: Approximately 202 minutes

Approximately 202 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: ₹34.29 crore

₹34.29 crore Language: Hindi

Vaidehi, Janaki, Maithili, and Ramdulari, four individual women, face different forms of oppression, discrimination, and violence, and their stories intersect to shed light on societal norms that perpetuate injustice against women.

18. Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Lead actors: Urmila Matondkar, Saif Ali Khan

Urmila Matondkar, Saif Ali Khan Supporting Artists: Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava

Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Release date: February 24, 2004

February 24, 2004 Run Time: Approximately 121 minutes

Approximately 121 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: ₹10 Crores

₹10 Crores Language: Hindi

Sarika Vartak, a woman falls in love with a charming but deceitful man named Karan Singh Rathod. Unaware of his criminal activities, Sarika becomes implicated in a crime committed by Karan and ends up being framed for his misdeeds. After being wronged and imprisoned, Sarika transforms into a determined and resourceful woman seeking revenge.

19. Page 3 (2005)

Lead actors: Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni

Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni Supporting Artists: Boman Irani, Sandhya Mridul

Boman Irani, Sandhya Mridul Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar Release date: January 21, 2005

January 21, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours 19 minutes

2 hours 19 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹11 crore

₹11 crore Language: Hindi

Madhavi Sharma, a journalist works for a newspaper’s Page 3 section. She covers the high-profile social events, parties, the dual lives of celebrities, and the hypocrisy and insecurities they live with.

20. Mom (I) (2017)

Lead actors: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Supporting Artists: Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui

Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui Director: Ravi Udyawar

Ravi Udyawar Release date: July 7, 2017

July 7, 2017 Run Time: Approximately 146 minutes

Approximately 146 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: ₹175 crore (approx.)

₹175 crore (approx.) Language: Hindi

Devki Sabarwal, a mother seeks justice for her stepdaughter Arya, after she becomes a victim of a brutal assault. Unable to get justice through legal means, Devki decides to take matters into her own hands to ensure her stepdaughter receives the justice she deserves.

21. In A World… (2013)

Lead actors: Lake Bell

Lake Bell Supporting Artists: Fred Melamed, Demetri Martin, Michaela Watkins

Fred Melamed, Demetri Martin, Michaela Watkins Director: Lake Bell

Lake Bell Release date: August 9, 2013 (United States)

August 9, 2013 (United States) Run Time: 93 minutes

93 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $3 million (approx.)

$3 million (approx.) Language: English

A struggling vocal coach finally starts making her mark in the movie trailer voice-over industry, only to realize that the biggest competition she faces is her own arrogant, famous father who happens to be eyeing the same big project she hopes to win.

22. Obvious Child (2014)

Lead actors: Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate Supporting Artists: Jake Lacy, Gaby Hoffmann

Jake Lacy, Gaby Hoffmann Director: Gillian Robespierre

Gillian Robespierre Release date: June 6, 2014 (United States)

June 6, 2014 (United States) Run Time: 84 minutes

84 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $3.3 million (approx.)

$3.3 million (approx.) Language: English

Aspiring comedian takes her slices of life to set the stage on fire with her raw and fearless jokes (there’s a description about used underwear that you’ll remember forever). One day, this witty and unapologetic young lady finds out that she’s pregnant and must learn how to step into serious adulthood while discovering independence, kindness, love, and well, some more laughs at the reality of life. Jenny Slate killed it.

23. Appropriate Behavior (2014)

Lead actors: Desiree Akhavan

Desiree Akhavan Supporting Artists: Rebecca Henderson, Halley Feiffer

Rebecca Henderson, Halley Feiffer Director: Desiree Akhavan

Desiree Akhavan Release date: January 18, 2014 (Sundance Film Festival)

January 18, 2014 (Sundance Film Festival) Run Time: 86 minutes

86 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: English

Shirin belongs to a traditional Persian family. She is also secretly bisexual. An event marks the beginning of a closeted rebellion that may lead to the discovery of new identities and experiences she seeks. Desiree Akhavan has written and directed this film. She plays the lead role too. Her sharp observations and authentic talent go beyond words.

24. Tiny Furniture (2010)

Lead actors: Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham Supporting Artists: Laurie Simmons, Grace Dunham, Jemima Kirke

Laurie Simmons, Grace Dunham, Jemima Kirke Director: Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham Release date: March 15, 2010 (South by Southwest Film Festival)

March 15, 2010 (South by Southwest Film Festival) Run Time: 98 minutes

98 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: English

Girls star, Lena Dunham, plays Aura, a fresh film school graduate who returns home to her mother, a successful photographer living in New York. Aura is pretty much aimless and believes that her degree is useless too. Soon, she steps out into the real world and goes through a series of unsuccessful jobs and romances. Where will her unsettled life finally take her?

25. Frances Ha (2012)

Lead actors: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner

Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner Supporting Artists: Adam Driver, Michael Zegen

Adam Driver, Michael Zegen Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Release date: May 20, 2012

May 20, 2012 Run Time: 86 minutes

86 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $11 million

$11 million Language: English

This modern delight is shot entirely in black and white. It follows the story of Frances, a young dancer who isn’t really all that good at dancing. She falls out with her best friend, Sophie, when she decides to move to a fancier apartment. This setback takes Frances on a journey from Chinatown to Paris, during which she learns about friendship, ambition, failure, and much more. Her dreaminess and happy oblivion will make you smile.

26. Begin Again (2013)

Lead actors: Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo

Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo Supporting Artist: Adam Levine, Hailee Steinfeld

Adam Levine, Hailee Steinfeld Director: John Carney

John Carney Release date: September 7, 2013

September 7, 2013 Run Time: 104 minutes

104 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: $63.5 million

$63.5 million Language: English

Gretta gets cruelly dumped by her long-time boyfriend after he finds fame and fortune in the music industry. As she has always been his biggest inspiration and songwriting partner, she finds herself alone and heartbroken in the big city. Things change for the better when she meets an ex-record label executive who is taken with Gretta’s musical talent. What they begin is a musical journey that rewards wonderfully.

27. Fish Tank (2009)

Lead actors: Katie Jarvis, Michael Fassbender

Katie Jarvis, Michael Fassbender Supporting Artists: Kierston Wareing, Rebecca Griffiths

Kierston Wareing, Rebecca Griffiths Director: Andrea Arnold

Andrea Arnold Release date: May 14, 2009

May 14, 2009 Run Time: 123 minutes

123 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $2.6 million

$2.6 million Language: English

This story is about a bold girl from a messed-up home who strives to make it big in the hip-hop dance scene. She’s passionate but somewhat lost, her drunk and partying mother only adding more trouble to her life. She wants to escape to fulfill her dreams but must be completely ready before she takes the big leap. Oh, and there’s a twist that’ll shock you.

28. Joy (2015)

Lead actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper Supporting Artist: Robert De Niro, Edgar Ramirez

Robert De Niro, Edgar Ramirez Director: David O. Russell

David O. Russell Release date: December 13, 2015

December 13, 2015 Run Time: 124 minutes

124 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: $101.1 million

$101.1 million Language: English

Spanning across four generations, this is the story of Joy, a woman who builds a massive business dynasty and becomes a matriarch figure. She lives through many stages of her incredible journey to power from innocence to betrayal. Her unwavering strength and determination get her past the lows till she’s on top. With a stellar performance, Jennifer Lawrence adds another feather to her cap.

29. Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Lead actors: Anne Hathaway, Rosemarie DeWitt

Anne Hathaway, Rosemarie DeWitt Supporting Artist: Bill Irwin, Debra Winger

Bill Irwin, Debra Winger Director: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme Release date: September 3, 2008

September 3, 2008 Run Time: 113 minutes

113 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $16.8 million

$16.8 million Language: English

Kym makes it back home for her sister Rachel’s wedding straight from rehab. She’s been seeking help for her addiction for over a decade and harbors a deep guilt that stems from a horrible tragedy. Feeling isolated and judged pushes her to evoke outbursts and confrontations with her family and friends, ruining the festive and happy vibe of the wedding.

30. Mistress America (2015)

Lead actors: Greta Gerwig, Lola Kirke

Greta Gerwig, Lola Kirke Supporting Artists: Matthew Shear, Jasmine Cephas Jones

Matthew Shear, Jasmine Cephas Jones Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Release date: August 14, 2015

August 14, 2015 Run Time: 84 minutes

84 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Language: English

Tracy Fishko is a lonely college freshman who finds herself bereft of the socializing, metropolitan high life she had imagined to lead. But things take an exciting turn when she gets in touch with her adventurous future stepsister who enjoys an extravagant lifestyle. Together, the two become fast friends and explore the glamorous side of town.

31. Laggies (2014)

Lead actors: Keira Knightley, Chloe Grace Moretz

Keira Knightley, Chloe Grace Moretz Supporting Artist: Sam Rockwell, Kaitlyn Dever

Sam Rockwell, Kaitlyn Dever Director: Lynn Shelton

Lynn Shelton Release date: January 17, 2014

January 17, 2014 Run Time: 99 minutes

99 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: $1.9 million

$1.9 million Language: English

Megan is a happy-go-lucky 28-year-old girl who has career goals and lives each day without worrying about her prospects. At her 10-year high school reunion, she realizes that her life hasn’t changed since graduation while her friends embrace adulthood. She goes into a panic when her boyfriend proposes marriage and escapes the situation by befriending a 16-year-old teenager, Annika, and moving into her home for a week. There she meets Annika’s single dad who falls for her innocent charm. Soon, Megan learns that living while lagging might not be the best thing for her.

32. Trainwreck (2015)

Lead actors: Amy Schumer, Bill Hader

Amy Schumer, Bill Hader Supporting Artist: Brie Larson, John Cena

Brie Larson, John Cena Director: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Release date: July 17, 2015

July 17, 2015 Run Time: 125 minutes

125 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: $140.8 million

$140.8 million Language: English

Brainwashed by her dad, Amy believes that monogamy isn’t real and two people aren’t supposed to be together forever. This results in a lifestyle of back-to-back flings, binge drinking, and hungover mornings that are far, far away from any kind of commitment or stable routine. All’s good in freedom heaven till she meets and falls for a charming sports doctor she has to interview.

33. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Lead actors: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara

Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara Supporting Artist: Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård

Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release date: December 20, 2011

December 20, 2011 Run Time: 158 minutes

158 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $232.6 million

$232.6 million Language: English

Rooney Mara plays Lisbeth Salander in this dark and edgy thriller. She is a punk computer hacker who is approached by a journalist to investigate the sudden disappearance of a woman 40 years ago. Will they be able to team up and solve the mystery?

34. Sicario (2015)

Lead actors: Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro

Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro Supporting Artist: Josh Brolin, Daniel Kaluuya

Josh Brolin, Daniel Kaluuya Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Release date: September 11, 2015

September 11, 2015 Run Time: 121 minutes

121 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $84.9 million

$84.9 million Language: English

Emily Blunt plays a brilliant and idealistic FBI agent who gets enlisted for a top assignment by an elite government task force to aid in the growing war against drugs at the US-Mexico border in this critically acclaimed crime drama. The events of the ordeal constantly challenge her belief system but she must adapt to survive.

35. Winter’s Bone (2010)

Lead actors: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes Supporting Artists: Lauren Sweetser, Garret Dillahunt

Lauren Sweetser, Garret Dillahunt Director: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Release date: January 21, 2010

January 21, 2010 Run Time: 100 minutes

100 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $16.1 million

$16.1 million Language: English

A young girl must find her drug-dealing father when he absconds after getting out on bail. She takes care of her younger siblings and their mentally ill mother but faces the risk of losing the family home if he doesn’t return. She sets on a mission to track him but her attempts remain futile as her kin maintains strange silence and offers no help. Will she be able to survive this ultimate test?

36. Maria Full Of Grace (2004)

Lead actors: Catalina Sandino Moreno

Catalina Sandino Moreno Supporting Artists: Yenny Paola Vega, Guilied Lopez

Yenny Paola Vega, Guilied Lopez Director: Joshua Marston

Joshua Marston Release date: January 18, 2004

January 18, 2004 Run Time: 101 minutes

101 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: $6.5 million

$6.5 million Language: Spanish, English

Maria Alvarez separates thorns from the flowers at a rose plantation for an income. She lives in a rural setup with 3 generations of her family. One day, she sees a way out of her constant struggle with poverty when she’s presented with the opportunity to work as a drug mule. This leads her into the dingy world of drug trafficking. Will she escape these dire circumstances and find light at the end of the tunnel?

37. Camp X-Ray (2014)

Lead actors: Kristen Stewart, Payman Maadi

Kristen Stewart, Payman Maadi Supporting Artist: Lane Garrison, Joseph Julian Soria

Lane Garrison, Joseph Julian Soria Director: Peter Sattler

Peter Sattler Release date: October 17, 2014

October 17, 2014 Run Time: 117 minutes

117 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $45,518

$45,518 Language: English

A woman from a small town joins the military with the hope of finding a bigger purpose in life. She is assigned as a guard at Guantanamo Bay where she strikes an unusual friendship with one of the inmates. The story progresses as their ethical bond finds meaning amid aggression and hostility as they stand at opposite ends of the war.

38. Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Lead actors: Elizabeth Olsen, John Hawkes

Elizabeth Olsen, John Hawkes Supporting Artists: Sarah Paulson, Hugh Dancy

Sarah Paulson, Hugh Dancy Director: Sean Durkin

Sean Durkin Release date: October 21, 2011

October 21, 2011 Run Time: 102 minutes

102 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $4.9 million

$4.9 million Language: English

Martha narrowly escapes from a dangerous cult and tries to heal from her traumatic past by moving in with her sister’s family. But the line between reality and dreams remains blurred for this young woman as she struggles to deal with her haunting memories. She doesn’t reveal the truth behind her disappearance and stays discreet, making it worse for herself and those involved.

39. Tracks (2013)

Lead actors: Mia Wasikowska, Adam Driver

Mia Wasikowska, Adam Driver Supporting Artists: Rainer Bock, Rolley Mintuma

Rainer Bock, Rolley Mintuma Director: John Curran

John Curran Release date: September 7, 2013

September 7, 2013 Run Time: 112 minutes

112 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $4.9 million

$4.9 million Language: English, Aboriginal

This stunning film follows Robyn Davidson as she leaves city life behind and makes her way through a vast Australian desert, traveling 2000 miles with a dog and 4 camels. During her epic journey of self-discovery, she meets a photographer who tags along to document her adventures.

40. Brooklyn (2015)

Lead actors: Saoirse Ronan, Emory Cohen

Saoirse Ronan, Emory Cohen Supporting Artists: Domhnall Gleeson, Julie Walters

Domhnall Gleeson, Julie Walters Director: John Crowley

John Crowley Release date: November 4, 2015

November 4, 2015 Run Time: 117 minutes

117 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $62.1 million

$62.1 million Language: English, Irish, Italian

Eilis Lacey is an innocent Irish immigrant who leaves her motherland to seek a new life in America, the land of opportunities. Her bout of homesickness and desperation is soon ended by a romantic venture that encompasses her completely. She adapts to her new surroundings quickly but can’t change a past that still lingers. Eventually, it comes down to one choice that will define her life ahead.

Go girls, These women centric movies will evoke a sense of empowerment in you.