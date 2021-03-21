I have always heard people say that age is just a number but never really got what they were aiming at.

Virat Chandra scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro in less than 24 hours at the age of 7.

When Virat saw his cousins go on a trekking trip, he was inspired to do the same. After undergoing training for a month, the little champ started out his journey. He mentioned that he was scared but the thirst to fulfill his dream was much more important to him.

Telangana: A seven-year-old boy, Virat Chandra, from Hyderabad has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa



"We took all precautions & had decided that we'd return if he'd feel uneasy but he made us proud," said Bharat, who led Virat's expedition (15.03)

This kid solved three Rubik's cube using his hands and feet in under two minutes.

In exactly 1 minute and 29.97 seconds, Atharva R Bhat, an 8-year-old solved 3 Rubik's Cubes with not just his hands but his feet too!



Wait, it doesn't end there. He also set the world record for doing the same. And, here I am, can't even find the right USB port on the first try.

He decided to retake the JEE-Mains after scoring a 100-percentile to boost his 'confidence.'



We are not able to clear our backs and yeh hai ki JEE ke exams phir dena chahte hai that too after scoring such impressive percentile. My question is not why. But HOW. How is the world like this?

Two girls discover an asteroid confirmed by NASA.

Radhika Lakhani and Vaidehi Vekariya, two grade 10 students were working on their school project when they discovered an asteroid named HLV2514. Their discovery was confirmed by NASA and celebrated by many.



All that is great but they make it sound so easy because I legit can't find my hair tie after using it once.

DISCOVERY ALERT!

We are proud to announce VAIDEHI VEKARIYA SANJAYBHAI and RADHIKA LAKHANI PRAFULBHAI, two students of P.P. SAVANI CHAITANYA VIDYA SANKUL (CBSE) from Surat with the help of SPACE-AIASC discovered a new Asteroid which is a Near-Earth Object named HLV2514. pic.twitter.com/HXpOvrwxNY — SPACE India (@Spacian) July 25, 2020

A grade 7 student scales not just one but two mountains.

Kaamya Karthikeyan, last year, became the youngest girl to scale Mt. Aconcagua which is the highest peak in South America. But if you think this is the first time she's doing something like this, then you're mistaken.



She has also scaled Mt. Mentok Kangri II in Ladakh which is 6,260 meters. Is it just me ya sab ke sab pahad chadhne main lage hai?



Kaamya Karthikeyan, a class 7 student of Navy Children School #NCS #Mumbai became youngest girl in the world to summit Mt #Aconcagua at 6962 m, the highest peak in South America & outside of Asia. She unfurled the Indian tricolour there on 01 Feb 2020.@indiannavy@IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/o673WmelUT — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) February 9, 2020

Akansha Singh scores full marks in NEET 2020.

Back in 2020, Akansha from Delhi managed to score 720 on 720 in the NEET exam but unfortunately didn't get the top rank because she was younger in age when compared to another student in the race. This is a tie-breaking policy as per the National Testing Agency.



Main toh yaar itne mein hi khush ho jaati.

This year, Akansha Singh from Delhi has also scored 720 out of 720 marks in NEET 2020 examination but lost the top rank.#education #NEET2020result https://t.co/sU1uVBG4D5 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 17, 2020

Payal Kumari, daughter of a migrant worker, topped her university exam.

Payal fought so many obstacles and always came out victorious. She got 83% back in grade 10 and then 93% in her secondary final exams in Humanities. Not just that, she also scored the first rank in her final year examinations.



I tell you, some people are born serial-toppers.

Another story of #InclusiveIndia from Kerala! Payal Kumari, daughter of a migrant labourer from Bihar, wins first rank in the BA (History and Archaeology) exams of Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala. Congratulations Payal!https://t.co/p0KgkHjp0D — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 22, 2020

A 13-year-old proved that age is just a number by winning the 1st prize at 'The World's Best.'



Lydian Nadhaswaram is a prodigy pianist who won a whopping cash prize of $1 million when he took part in the CBS global talent show. He was also featured on The Ellen Show and is dubbed as the 'Mini Maestro.'

Aadithyan Rajesh became a CEO at the age of 13.

At the age of 9, he made his first-ever app, and in 2017, he started his own company named Trinet Solutions becoming a CEO at 13. He was one of the youngest CEOs back then.



Humein yaha appraisal ka kuch pata nahi aur woh waha CEO ban gaye.

Akrit Jaswal became the youngest surgeon at the age of 7.

Akrit Jaswal performed his first surgery when he was just 7-years-old on a girl a year older than him. He gained popularity for his intelligence and did many talks on important topics such as curing cancer.



Bhaisahab, mujhe toh complex hi ho gaya yeh sab dekh ke uff.