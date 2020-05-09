When every day feels like a Monday under the lockdown, it's stand-up to the rescue. Here are some stand-up specials that released recently, which will help beat those lockdown blues:

1. Vir Das: For India on Netflix

Funny and insightful, Vir Das' For India takes an indulgent but honest look at things that are quintessentially Indian.

2. Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill on Netflix

Everyone's favourite desi 'movie reviewer', Kanan Gill delivers a stand-up special that perfectly combines humor with nostalgia.

3. Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill on Netflix

For fans of Seinfeld's brand of cranky, humorous insights, this is a special treat. And for the rest of the audience, it still manages to be a hilarious, if not flawless, comedy special.

4. Rohan Joshi: Wake N' Bake on Amazon Prime Video

If you're an 'adult' who constantly looks for an adultier adult to solve your problems, then Rohan Joshi's stand-up special is your ideal pick.

5. Biswa Kalyan Rath: Sushi on Amazon Prime Video

The resident 'mast aadmi' of the Indian comedy circuit takes a look at the Indian banking system, desi mothers, and everything in between in this stand-up special.

6. Ladies Up on Netflix

Netflix brings together stand-up comedians Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Prakasam to give a crash course on why women and comedy should mix, and often.

7. Sumukhi Suresh: Don't Tell Amma on Amazon Prime Video

In complete contrast to the dark, edgy brand of humor Sumukhi delivers with Pushpavalli, Don't Tell Amma is a relatable, hilarious tale of dealing with society, parents, and engineers.

8. Relatively Relatable: Naveen Richard on Amazon Prime Video

Exactly like the title of the stand-up special, Naveen Richard offers a fresh (read comical) perspective on things you've always noticed but never laughed at - like cockroaches, lizards, and toothpaste.

9. Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies on Netflix

Parenting is never easy, but if this stand-up special is anything to go by, it can certainly be hilarious.

10. Ashish Shakya: Life is Good on Amazon Prime Video

Ashish Shakya delivers a stand-up special that scores high on nostalgia and observational skills, but not so much on that on-point punchline.

Know of any stand-up specials that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments section below and help spread a little cheer.