The wedding of the year had us all too excited - as if humare hi dost ki shaadi hui hai. And, we haven't been calm, ever since Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the fairytale-like wedding. They got our hearts so full and deep down we are all planning our weddings now - even imaginary ones.

But don't worry, it's not all over yet. She also shared the pictures from their Mehendi and honestly we can't get enough of them.

There's too much love and our hearts can't contain it.

It looks like a room full of warmth and happy vibes.

She also posted pictures with her girl gang and friends. And, they are goals.

Ladkewaale definitely rocked the dance floor. After all, it's the filmy khaandan.

Friends and fans of the bride and groom seem to love the vibe. And, the comments are all love.

Alia Bhatt also captioned the post, sharing fun details from the day - including French fries and a special surprise.

See the complete post here:

Alia - keep the pictures coming, we are living for them.