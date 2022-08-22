You would have heard the news about 'highest-paid actors' of Bollywood earning in crores. Did that ever make you wonder how much fees these stars, who are now earning in crores, received for their debut movies? If yes, then this one is for you. Here are some of the famous Bollywood stars and how much they were paid for their first movies.

1. Salman Khan | ₹75,000

Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor with the 1989 movie Maine Pyar Kiya, for which he was paid ₹75,000. Before that, he had a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, for which he received ₹11,000.

2. Shah Rukh Khan | ₹4,00,000

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992. He received ₹4,00,000 and also won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for this role.

3. Akshay Kumar | ₹51,000

Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut with Saugandh in which he played the role of Shiva Kirplani. For this role, he was paid ₹51,000.

4. Alia Bhatt | ₹15,00,000

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year in 2012. She recently revealed that she was paid ₹15,00,000 for this role.

5. Aamir Khan | ₹11,000

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, made his big screen debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. For this role, he was paid ₹11,000.

6. Amitabh Bachchan | ₹5,000

Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut more than 50 years back with the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. Big B received ₹5,000 as fees for his first movie.

7. Deepika Padukone | ₹0

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007, which became a blockbuster hit. According to reports, she did not charge any fees for her first movie.

8. Shahid Kapoor | ₹1,50,000

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood acting debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. He was paid ₹1,50,000 for this romantic comedy.

9. Kartik Aaryan | ₹1,25,000

Kartik Aaryan was well-known as the monologue guy for the longest time. This infamous monologue belongs to his debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was released in 2011, for which he was paid ₹1,25,000.

10. Sidharth Malhotra | ₹1,10,000

Just like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra also made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. The first pay cheque he received for this movie was of ₹1,10,000, half of which he spent partying.

