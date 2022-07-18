Ever since Brahmastra's new song, Kesariya, was released on Sunday it has sparked a lot of reactions from the netizens. While we are still not over the fact that the lyricists used 'love storiya' to rhyme the song, we found this adorable video of Alia Bhatt singing the Telugu version of Kesariya.



aloo singing the kesariya telugu version has my whole heart she is so soft 🥺#AliaBhatt #Kesariya #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/g6lGgdyNvC — 🦋 (@varshialia) July 17, 2022

A user on Twitter shared the video. The 0:26 minutes long video is a snippet from an Instagram live. Alia Bhatt sings the Telugu version of the song and is joined by Sid Sriram, the singer who sang Kumkumala - the Telugu version of Kesariya. Alia picks up the language beautifully and sings the song without any major error.



The video has garnered 24.6K views on Twitter and the internet cannot get over how beautifully Alia Bhatt has sung the song.



Aloo singing in Telugu is really SPECIAL to me personally 🥺🤧🫶 — sh. (@ignored_gurl) July 18, 2022

Do a cover video @aliaa08 ...ur telugu is so perfect .. Respect , love and everything to u ♥️ https://t.co/I2bOW92mBC — MissMoon🌚 (@SamPBVK) July 18, 2022

Her Telugu is so cute bruh, please get her in more Telugu movies! https://t.co/YwO9slmoSk — Ganeshen (@Ganeshen5) July 18, 2022

Alia's telugu is so cute as ever. https://t.co/QabUqcVzH8 — Sarath (@Sarath1111111) July 18, 2022

We want Kumkumala Alia’s version please ❤️🥹 https://t.co/v5fBsw2lcq — sagar (@alianator07) July 18, 2022

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is set to release in theatres in September 2022. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the first in a series of a planned trilogy. This is the first movie to star Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a pair. Kesariya has been praised for the chemistry shared between these two actors. You can watch the song here.

