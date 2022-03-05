Aman Gupta was easily the funniest judge on Shark Tank India. His filmy references and dilli wala attitude added a quirk to the show and we cannot deny that we loved it. The boAt co-founder was too relatable at times and we'd forget that he's a judge on the show.

His birthday video at the boAt office, is just another reminder of his wit. In this video, he's just as awkward as any of us, when we're cutting a birthday cake in front of people. And, his reaction is yet another filmy dialogue from Jab We Met. I mean, how can we not relate?

The video starts with him saying - 'Har cheez content hai?', and it gets too funny and real to watch. On being asked to give a speech, his response is that he's shared all his gyaan on the show and there's not much left. Aman's tongue in cheek humour clearly makes his co-workers comfortable and we cannot dismiss the fact that even we laughed a little bit.

This video with the subtle jokes and the staff vibing to Aman's version of Yeh Dil Deewana is every bit as fun as his appearance on Shark Tank India.

Straight from the boAt office, you can watch the video here:

Not gonna lie, I was expecting his viral answer-turned-meme, somewhere in the video.