Bigg Boss has been our big source of entertainment for the last couple of seasons because it always has the perfect amount of drama, gossip and well, fights. Now that the sixteenth season of the show is here, we can’t wait for more twists and turns.

It has just been ten days and we can already see some major drama in the BB house. For the recent highlights from the tenth episode of this season, grab that bucket of popcorn and scroll down.

The episode, like always, started with the contestants waking up to the sounds of the alarm and singing the anthem in the garden area. While some contestants were quite chirpy, a bunch of sleepyheads were low on energy in the morning.

Next up, we see Archana asking Gori not to waste food. The latter argues that she only threw two spoons of upma in the dustbin as it had a lot of chillies.

The best buddies in the house, Sajid and Abdu Rozik, are seen laughing together. Sajid hilariously says that one can easily annoy Shalin by telling him that he’s a bad actor. Abdu laughs it off. Priyanka and Soundarya, who were sleeping in the garden area, are woken up by Abdu, mimicking the sound of an alarm. They both wake up and laugh at his act.

Shalin enters the bedroom, where Archana is laying down and argues over chicken. He says that he needs chicken in his meals as the entire stock is allotted to him. Archana says that she isn’t responsible for his meals. Shalin takes all the chicken from the fridge in the kitchen. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, the captain, finalised that it would be divided equally amongst all the Bigg Boss 16 Contestants in the house. Archana calls everyone Shalin’s ‘ chamcha‘ and leaves.

Later, Shekhar Suman joins the house through a screen and introduces his segment, Bigg Bulletin. He first invites Priyanka and asks her a bunch of questions. Priyanka thanks Shekhar for the ‘ jagat maata‘ tag, given by Gautam. During the chat, she gets into a heated argument with Nimrit and the former says that the latter shouldn’t get personal with her.

Shekhar calls Archana the most entertaining contestant of the season as she makes everyone feel her presence. Shekhar then calls Ankit for a chat. The latter confesses that he takes some time to open up and doesn’t like repeating the same issues time and again. He says that he’ll now speak what he’s thinking. He also reveals that he shares a great bond with Sreejita.

Shalin and Tina were sitting in the garden and the former tells Sumbul that she shouldn’t act like a child. Sumbul leaves the garden area. Tina suggests to Shalin that he should directly ask Sumbul if she likes him. In the washroom, Sumbul cries. Later, Gautam hugs and consoles her in the garden area.

All the contestants gather in the living room and Bigg Boss gives an earful to the captain, Nimrit, for distributing chocolates amongst the contestants, which is only to be used by the captain. He also scolds everyone for creating a mess in the house.

Bigg Boss dismisses Nimrit from the captain position and makes her the sanchalak for the captaincy task. Gautam and Shiv rang the gong first this time. Both contenders, Shiv and Gautam, stand with the basket over their heads and the housemates start putting things in the baskets.

Archana yells at Shalin for pushing her during the task. Shalin argues that he was just trying to make his way and not pushing her.

Nimrit announces that Shiv has touched and made the things in his basket fall twice. Therefore, she disqualified him and Gautam emerges as the new captain of the house. Shiv and Archana then argue with Nimrit about her decision.

Sajid requests Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room and even removes his microphone. He says that he’s not willing to share the house with an aggressive person like Shalin.

Bigg Boss congratulates Gautam for winning the task and asks him to punish Shalin for his misbehaviour. Shalin removes his microphone and starts smoking in the garden area. After being informed by Bigg Boss, the new captain requests him to abide by the rules of the house. Gautam, on camera, says that Shalin doesn’t deserve to be in the house as he has been physically aggressive. On the other hand, Shalin is seen crying in the bedroom.

Bigg Boss announces that he has seen the entire footage and he thinks that Shalin didn’t intentionally hurt anyone. However, since the new captain finds him guilty, Bigg Boss nominated Shalin for two weeks and also said that he can never become a captain.

Sajid is called into the confession room and Bigg Boss assures that he has seen the entire footage and doesn’t find Shalin responsible. Bigg Boss asked him to take control of his emotions. Sajid tries and talks to Shalin but he refuses to talk. Shalin says that he is going through something and wants some time to think. Sajid says sorry and leaves the room.

Well, this is just the beginning kyuki aage aage dekho hota hain kya!