Bigg Boss, the show that has been the centre of attention ever since it started airing on our television screens, has now turned spicier and more fun, as per the Bigg Boss 16 today’s promo. While we could see some contestants taking a stand for their friends this week, we also saw some friendships taking a bitter turn. Well, that’s how this show works, right?

Needless to mention, the promo of the episode made us quite excited for the entire episode and here are all the Bigg Boss 16 written updates. Read on.

10:00 PM: The show began with snippets of the fight between Nimrit and Priyanka.

10:01 PM: The contestants once again get up to the sound of a blaring alarm. After gathering in the garden area, they sing the now-famous Bigg Boss anthem.

10:02 PM: Archana fights with Gori over wasting the food.

10:05 PM: Sajid gives Abdu tips to make Shalin angry by saying you are a bad actor. They both share some light-hearts moments together.

10:06 PM: In the bedroom, Shalin and Tina discuss their friendship. On the other hand, Sumbul was seen singing with Ankit in the garden area. Tina also speculates something is brewing between Gautam and Soundarya.

10:10 PM: Abdu hilariously wakes up Priyanka and Soundarya, as they were sleeping in the garden area.

10:11 PM: Shalin comes and argues with Archana, over chicken. He argues that he needs chicken in his meals as the entire stock is allotted to him. Archana says that she isn’t responsible for his meals. Shalin takes all the chicken from the fridge in the kitchen. Nimrat, the captain, finalised that it would be divided equally amongst all the contestants in the house. Archana calls everyone Shalin’s ‘ chamcha‘ and leaves.

10:15 PM: Archana enters the kitchen, where Gautam, Nimrit and Srijeeta are having a conversation, and calls everyone a ‘ kutta‘.

10:18 PM: Shekhar Suman virtually joins the house and introduces his segment, Bigg Bulletin. He first invites Priyanka and asks about who all Gautam used to talk to before Nimrit. She takes a bunch of names. Shekhar calls Archana the most entertaining contestant of the season.

10:21 PM: Priyanka thanks Shekhar for the ‘ jagat maata‘ tag, given by Gautam. She has a heated argument with Nimrit and the former says that the latter shouldn’t get personal with her. Priyanka also says that Shalin thinks that he’s always right, which is not the case.

10:27 PM: Shekhar then calls Ankit for a chat. The latter confesses that he takes some time to open up and doesn’t like repeating the same issues time and again. He says that he’ll now speak what he’s thinking. He also reveals that he shares a great bond with Sreejita.

10:30 PM: After the chat, Archana and Soundarya fight over cooking and their previous arguments.

10:34 PM: Shalin tells Sumbul that she shouldn’t act like a child and she leaves. Tina suggests that he should directly ask Sumbul if she likes him. In the washroom, Sumbul cries. Later, Gautam hugs and consoles her in the garden area.

10:40 PM: All the contestants gather in the living room and Bigg Boss plays a kuckrukoo. He gives an earful to the captain, Nimrit, for distributing chocolates amongst the contestants, which is only for the captain. He also scolds everyone for the mess around the house.

10:42 PM: Bigg Boss dismisses Nimrit from the captain position and makes her the sanchalak for the captaincy task. Gautam and Shiv rang the gong first this time.

10:44 PM: Both contenders for the task, Shiv and Gautam, stand with the basket over their heads and the housemates start putting things in the baskets.

11:00 PM: Archana starts to yell at Shalin for pushing her during the task. Shalin argues that he was just trying to make his way and not pushing her.

11:01 PM: Nimrit announces that Shiv has touched and made the things in his basket fall twice. Therefore, she disqualified him and Gautam emerges as the new captain of the house. Shiv and Archana then argue with Nimrit about her decision.

11:04 PM: Sajid requests Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room and even removes his microphone.

11:07 PM: Shalin defends himself saying that he didn’t push Archana intentionally. Sajid gets pissed off and storms into the bedroom. He says that he’s not willing to share the house with an aggressive person.

11:10 PM: Bigg Boss congratulates Gautam for winning the task and asks him to punish Shalin for his misbehaviour.

11:11 PM: Shalin removes his microphone and starts smoking in the entire garden area. After being informed by Bigg Boss, the new captain requests him to abide by the rules of the house.

11:14 PM: Gautam, on camera, says that Shalin doesn’t deserve to be in the house as he has been physically aggressive. On the other hand, Shalin is seen crying in the bedroom.

11:16 PM: Bigg Boss announces that Shalin didn’t intentionally hurt anyone. However, he nominated Shalin for two weeks and also said that he can never become a captain. Sajid and Archana don’t agree with his decision.

11:18 PM: Sajid is called into the confession room and Bigg Boss assures that he has seen the entire footage and doesn’t find Shalin responsible. Bigg Boss asked him to take control of his emotions.

11:20 PM: Sajid tries and talks to Shalin but he refuses to talk. Shalin says that he is going through something and wants some time to think. Sajid says sorry and leaves the room.

What a cliffhanger, we can’t wait for the next episode!