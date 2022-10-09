Bigg Boss 16 is truly different from its predecessors. While in previous seasons Weekend ka Vaar happened on Saturdays and Sundays, this new Bigg Boss season has another format. In Bigg Boss 16, the Weekend Ka Vaar is for Fridays and Saturdays. But that is something you would already know. So, what is Bigg Boss 16 latest news? Well, this Sunday’s episode is not being hosted by Salman Khan but by a special guest, Shekhar Suman.

The promo got us excited when Shekhar Suman said he’d be revealing the contestants‘ asli chehre, so let’s have a look at all the Bigg Boss 16 written updates.

The episode starts with everyone talking about how Abdu is the life of the show. Then we see Abdu’s cuteness and Ankit and Priyanka’s brewing cosiness.

9:00 AM The contestants want Priyanka to be relieved of her job. Sajid Khan pulls Abdu’s legs and calls him cute. Everyone asks Abdu if he wants to get married.

9:30 AM Romance brews between Shalin and Tina as they have some deep conversation. Tina cutely calls Shalin dumb.

10:00 AM Sumbul looks sad as she sits alone and other contestants talk about her, calling her a kid.

11:00 AM Soundarya tells MC Stan there are a lot of things she can’t say because of the mic and camera. Bigg Boss asks the duo to not whisper.

12:00 PM Shalin exercises as Tina and Sumbul sit and chat about him.

1:00 PM Sumbul is sad, Shalin goes to her and asks her to mingle with others. Sumbul refuses and says that she feels like an outcast.

1:30 PM Shalin and Tina discuss Sumbul. Shalin tells Tina how Sumbul feels no one is talking to her, Tina gets pissed saying Sumbul is the one not interacting even after everyone calls her again and again.

2:45 PM Debate stirs as Shalin asks for chicken. Soundarya kisses Shalin leading to a discussion between Shalin and Gautam. Shalin and Tina also have a heated conversation about the whole situation. Tina calls Shalin a kid for creating a fiasco over it.

5:45 PM Sajid, Abdu, MC Stan and others talk about the importance of sticking together. Sajid warns Abdu about Shaleen, calls Gautam harmless, and gives tips to win the show.

8:00 PM Gautam tells Shaleen how he thinks Tina has feelings for him. Shaleen says that he doesn’t think so. Gautam tells Shaleen the entire fiasco is because Tina is jealous and has feelings for him. Gautam tells Shaleen how he felt bad because of Shaleen and Soundarya’s kiss.

Bigg Boss shares the audience’s views about the contestants and highlighted the fights and friendships that happened in the past week. BB introduced the concept of Sunday episodes – the contestants will get to know the audience’s opinion about them and will also answer their questions.

A viewer asked Shalin why he nominated Sajid Khan. Also, asked him to play on the front foot instead of the back foot. She also said he needs to show his leadership.

Shalin gives justification for his nomination. BB asks others if they agree with Shalin’s opinion.

The next question was for Nimrit. The viewer praised her for her performance but asked her why she cries on every little thing. Nimrit explains how she is very sensitive and that crying is her expression of emotions.

Another viewer praised Ankit for his previous roles but asked why is he not participating in the show as much. She also asked if he is there on vacation. She also asked why Ankit didn’t take a stand for Priyanka.

BB gave Priyanka a daily task to ensure Ankit speaks at least 1000 words. Ankit shares that he is an introvert and so takes a bit of time to open up. He clarified that since he didn’t know what was going on so he didn’t take a stand for Priyanka.

BB asks Ankit does he needs a reason to stand by his friends. Ankit again clarifies that friends can also be wrong so he prefers knowing the entire thing before picking sides.

Another viewer asked everyone why they are taking Abdu as a kid. Abdu says he is a man, not a kid and that’s why he is at BB house.

A viewer, Deepika, asks Sumbul why is she not coming off as strong in the show as she is outside. She also asks her to play her game and told her no one considers her young.

Sumbul clarified how she felt homesick initially and that’s why cried in the initial days. But promised she’ll stay strong and give her fans reasons to vote for her.

Another viewer rapped for MC Stan. He also asks him why the real MC Stan as we see in his raps is not coming out in the show.

9:45 PM Other contestants give suggestions to Ankit on how he can complete his 1000 words a day task. Tina and Shalin have another heated argument after he calls her fickle-minded.

10:15 PM Trouble in paradise, as Priyanka and Ankit have an argument. Priyanka cries as she asks Abdu if she ever treats him like a kid. Abdu consoles her. Priyanka reveals the reason for coming to BB – to prove everyone wrong. Ankit walks off after the argument progresses.

Everyone chills as Abdu sings Mustafa.

11:15 PM Priyanka is once again seen crying and talking to Ankit. Priyanka complains to him that he doesn’t understand her at all.

And then comes the entry we all have been waiting for! Enters Shekhar Suman singing Main Hoon Don donning a mask, and says he is here to take everyone else’s masks off. He introduces his segment, called Big Bulletin with Shekhar Suman. He then recites Dastan-e-Bigg Boss.

Shekhar Suman calls Abdu everyone’s favourite, especially Archana’s and asks her to sing a song for him. Archana sings Chahu Mai Yaa Naa for him.

Shekhar Suman speaks loudly for a minute and asks her how she does that.

Then he picks captain Nimrit and says how no one listens to her. He also asks about the qualities she thinks are required for a captain.

He circles back to Abdu and asks him to pretend to be a candle. He calls Nimrit and asks her to take a shapath over the flame to be a good captain.

Shekhar Suman then asks Priyanka to join him in his show. He asks her if she thinks the Jagat Mata tag is justified. This fuels a debate between Priyanka and Nimrit and things get heated. And that’s where this episode ends, leaving us hanging as to how this fight will progress.

The next episode will surely be a treat to watch, considering how dramatic the show became in just a few days. Are you excited?