The first week of Bigg Boss 16 was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. We saw fights, friendships, comedy, drama, gossip, and even some shades of romance. If one were to predict how BB 16 will turn out basis week 1, it sure does feel like the new season will be a blockbuster.

If you’re an avid Bigg Boss lover who has missed out on week 1, worry not; here’s a quick recap of the first nine days inside the BB 16 house. The new season began with Salman Khan introducing the contestants in the premiere episode. Several familiar faces graced BB this year. Among the popular personalities: there is BB Marathi winner Shiv Thakar, famous rapper MC Stan, viral ‘Burgir’ boy & singer Abdu Rozik, Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh, well-loved TV faces Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, & Ankit Gupta, among others.

Check out: Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List

In week 1, BB gave Nimrit Kaur the opportunity to become a captain after successfully completing a task to allocate beds and duties to the contestants after her. She succeeded and became the first house captain of the season. (Btw she has managed to continue her captaincy for week 2 as well) In a bid to regulate the house, Nimrit landed in many arguments and disagreements with the housemates. Priyanka has been a vocal critique of Nimrit’s captaincy. As a result, some sort of coldness and rivalry has been brewing between the two ladies.

Also read: Tina Datta In Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16

In week 1, we also saw MC Stan talking about wanting to leave the BB house because he wasn’t getting any vibe. However, over the days, the rapper has managed to gell well within the house and is emerging as a vocal and opinionated contestant. In contrast to him, Ankit has remained relatively quiet throughout the week. The actor has also admitted that he is an introvert and takes time to open up. Nevertheless, the audience is rooting for the actor’s equation with his former lead co-star Priyanka. Bigg Boss has even asked her to ensure that Ankit speaks at least 1000-words in a day.

Bigg Boss 16 – India Today

Let’s talk about the budding romance inside the Bigg Boss house. Without delving into inner complexities, there are four love stories that seem to be emerging in BB: Priyanka & Ankit, Soundarya & Gautam, Sumbul & Shalin, and Tina & Shalin. (Yes, Shalin twice.) However, it’s too soon to assume which of these actually becomes a love story.

The love for the Udaariyan co-stars Priyanka and Ankit has carried on from the serial to the BB house. Fans are rooting for the two together. In the case of Gautam & Soundarya, the actor has confessed that he’d like to know her more. Yesterday, we even saw him getting jealous when the Soundarya kissed Shalin in light fun.

And when it comes to Shalin, we all thought there was a romantic equation between Shalin & Sumbul. However, ever since the actor denied this, he has maintained some distance from Sumbul. Tina came into the picture when Gautam suggested that the actress has feelings for Shalin as she gets jealous whenever he appeared to be closer to Sumbul. But Shalin has cleared that he shares a friendly bond with both the ladies.

Bigg Boss 16

In the entertainment sphere, Abdu Rozik seems to be ruling the audience’s hearts. The viral singer has presented different facets of his personality, showcasing that he’s capable of both fun and serious stuff. His in-depth conversations with MC Stan about his personal life really struck the chords of the audience.

Although it’s too soon to confirm, we are seeing two groups emerging inside the BB house. In the first group, there is Shalin, Gautam, Tina, Sumbul, Soundarya, and Nimrit. In the second group, there is Abdu, MC Stan, Gori, Shiv, and Sajid. While Priyanka and Ankit are playing an independent game together, Sreejita, Manya, and Archana do not appear to be a part of any particular group.

Bigg Boss 16

But that’s enough about one week, let us look at what you can expect from the upcoming Bigg Boss episode.

Today, we can expect to see Shekhar interacting with individual housemates. The #SundayBBWithShekhar ended with the anchor poking fun at contestants and inviting Priyanka for a one-to-one conversation. Additionally, since it’s Monday, you may also expect a nomination task.

Moreover, Bigg Boss has released a promo of the captaincy task that is due to take place between Shiv and Shalin. Apparently, in the heat of the moment, Shalin will push Archana, thereby triggering the latter into protesting his removal from the house.

Here’s a sneak peek of the incident.

Ghar mein hua jung ka mahaul, aakhir captaincy paane ke liye kis hadd tak jaa sakte hai yeh contestants?😲



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/518xdl3Bln — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 10, 2022

To see the conclusion, you will have to tune in for the upcoming Bigg Boss episode. But there’s one thing you can be sure of, you’re gonna get: ENTERTAINMENT, ENTERTAINMENT, and ENTERTAINMENT!