Who knew Bigg Boss, even after so many years, would be relevant in our lives? I mean, the fun and entertainment the show offers keep us on the edge of our seats.

So, in case you missed today’s episode we are here to your rescue with the interesting highlights from the latest episode.

1. The Bigg Boss season 16 anthem adds to the vibe of the house.

Like every morning, housemates look forward to the Bigg Boss 16 anthem. They come together outside the lawn to sing it and are totally vibing on it. Have a look:

2. Tina and Shalin confront to the big boss about their relationship.

Big boss calls Tina and Shalin into the confession room to talk about them and how they are the talk of the town. However, they deny it and call it pure friendship. The two further call out Gautam’s captaincy and how they didn’t like his biased behaviour. Apart from this, the big boss asks Shalin to share more of his opinions.

3. Shiv vs. Priyanka’s captaincy task was an adventure.

As the big boss fires Gautam from captaincy, the housemates nominate two names for a new captain- Shiv & Priyanka. The task of captaincy leads to many thrilling and painful moments in the house.

4. Nimrit and Shiv get into massive might!

Shiv calls out Nimrit and asks her to accept her mistake. He says, “Overacting kar ke kuchh nahi hota hai.” Nimrit breaks down in tears and flashes back in anger to Shiv. She talks about her anxiety and how she’s off on her medication.

5. Archana gets upset with the new captain of the house.

Following the captaincy task, Priyanka gets disqualified from the task by Gautam. Shiv becomes the captain, and Archana gets angry with this decision. She rattles around the house and is upset with her friend Priyanka.

6. Shalin and Manya get into an intense conversation.

Shalin is asking Manya to stand up for herself. The conversation, however, doesn’t go call as Manya gets upset from his rude behavior and starts crying.

7. The new captain, Shiv, has assigned everyone the house duties.

Shiv seemed to be quite good with his captaincy as of now. Everyone in the house is happy with his decision, but Tina is confused about her duties.

8. Tina asks Gautam and Shalin to bond.

It seems like Gautam and Shalin are not opening up to each other and might have a cold war. Tina tells them to talk and be open to each other, but things don’t go quite well. Shalin decides to walk away from the conversation.

9. Mc Stan and Sajid talk about missing home.

Mc Stan seems sad as Sajid predicts he misses his home. The two talk about it.

10. Tina and Shiv fight over duties.

Tina is confused about her duties and is irritated with Shiv. Shalin steps in to help Tina, but she creates a scene in the kitchen.

The episode ends with a lot of banter and new decisions coming for the week. While we are rooting for more drama and entertainment in the house.

