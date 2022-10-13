Bigg Boss, the show that makes us sit in front of our television screens each night at sharp ten, has been garnering all sorts of attention these days. With the right concoction of fun tasks and dramatic fights, the Bigg Boss 16 season has already made a place in our hearts.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates 12 October

We know how it can get a little tough to watch and understand each movement in the house and therefore, we are here to solve this issue. Here are all the written updates from the latest episode.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Episode Highlights Day 12

8:00 AM: Bigg Boss Waasi’s, get up!

Just like every other morning in this brand-new season, the housemates wake up to the loud alarm sound and sing the now-so-famous BB anthem in the garden area.

9:00 AM: Archana creates a massive ruckus in the house.

Archana plunders a small piece of ginger from one bedroom to her own and says that she bought it from her home and it has been in her bag.

9:30 AM: Do we smell a fight?

Shalin teases Gautam by talking to Soundarya. Gautam Vig hugs Tina and says ‘ yeh mera roll-on hain.’ Then, Shalin kisses Soundarya on her cheek. However, this does not go down well with Gautam, who disparages it as cheapness. Later, Gautam and Soundarya get into an argument. Shalin tells him that he was just kidding and he shouldn’t get so serious.

10:30 AM: Oh, looks like a war.

In the washroom, Soundarya tells Gori that she and Shalin were just kidding around. In the living room, Gautam tells Nimrit and Sreejita that he doesn’t like such things. Later, Tina tells Shalin that it was absolutely uncalled for and he shouldn’t have done that.

12:30 PM: Tina’s feelings about Shalin.

Shalin tells Tina that she is emotionally damaging him. The latter confesses that there are some people who don’t understand her, in front of Abdu. He tells her that it’s a game and she shouldn’t care much. Later, Soundarya tells Abdu that everyone likes her, including Shalin.

1:00 PM: Bigg Boss chahte hain ki Ankit confession room mein aaye!

Bigg Boss calls Ankit into the confession room and asks for some gossip from the house. He tells that everyone has two faces in the house. He also reveals his observation about housemates. He says that Sumbul is confused and lost in the house. Also, Tina is observing everyone and playing strategically. He also says that Shalin and Tina’s relationship is all for the show and not genuine. He states that Archana does everything for the camera.

4:30 PM: Bandar kya jaane ‘ginger’ ka swaad!

Nimrit asks Archana to give their ginger back, to which the latter denies. Later, Gautam talks to her and she gives it back to him. Sajid, Abdu and Shiv later make fun of the entire fiasco.

5:15 PM: Archana, shut up!

Bigg Boss questions all the contestants to name one housemate with the most annoying voice. Everyone takes Archana’s name, except Gori and Sajid, who takes Sreejita’s and Manya’s names, respectively. On the other hand, Archana takes Soundarya’s name. Then, Bigg Boss asks Archana to keep quiet and not speak at all until further notice.

5:20 PM: Shalin has a special task.

Bigg Boss calls Shalin to the confession room, where Archana is already present. BB tells Shalin that he will be Archana’s voice from now onwards. He will need to convey Archana’s and the housemate’s conversation to each other. If he succeeds, he will earn two packets of chicken for the next two weeks. He accepts the challenge and dons the parrot cap!

5:30 PM: It’s all about the ginger.

Gautam and Nimrat enter Archana’s room to search for the hidden ginger, taking the advantage of her silence. The housemates, including Abdu, Nimrit and Priyanka, try and make Archana talk. Later, Shalin tells Archana that if she gets power after the task, she needs to save him.

Now, we must wait for tomorrow’s episode to know what happens next.