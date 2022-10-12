Bigg Boss 16, the season which is brewing a lot of romance and fights, is quite different from all other seasons. With the right concoction of fun and drama, this season has an assortment of various housemates and unique tasks.

We know how it can get a little tough to watch and understand each movement in the house and therefore, we are here to solve this issue. Here are all the written updates from the latest episode. Keep reading.

8:00 AM: It’s time to get up.

The contestants once again get up to the sound of a blaring alarm. After gathering in the garden area, they sing the now-famous Bigg Boss anthem.

10:30 AM: There’s a new couple in the house!

Shalin and Tina share a cute moment in the washroom area. The former promises the latter that he wouldn’t ever hurt her. He also says that he has a lot more to lose than her, hinting at his previous relationship. He also reveals that there are a lot of shocking revelations that he doesn’t talk about.

11:00 AM: Well, love is in the air.

Shalin tells Gautam that there are some changes happening in the house and confesses that he likes Tina. Gautam says that he knew it from the first day and also suggests that he should confess it to her.

11:30 AM: Shalin lends a helping hand.

Soundarya asks Gautam to help her with weight training. Shalin jumps into her and helps her into the gym area. In the dining area, Gautam tells Nimrit that it’s insulting to him.

1:00 PM: Gautam teases Shalin.

Gautam sits on the same chair as Tina to tease Shalin. Gautam jokes “ ki yeh meri hai“. Shalin says “ yeh zaada ho raha hai, haath hata le.” Shalin blushes.

1:30 PM: Bigg Boss calls Gautam into the confession room.

Bigg Boss calls Gautam into the confession room and tells him that the show has made some changes in the ration, as per the requirements of the housemates. Therefore, the ration should be divided accordingly. Later, Gautam conveys the same to the housemates.

3:15 PM: Shalin expresses his feelings to Sajid.

Shalin tells Sajid that he’s not a weak soul but he doesn’t wish to go back into his past and says that he has a panel of lawyers. Sajid asks him to smile and end the conversation. They hug it out.

4:00 PM: Abdu, the rockstar!

Bigg Boss plays a video, featuring Abdu in his song, Chota Bhaijaan. In the video, he transforms himself into Salman Khan’s character. Later, Bigg Boss gives a task to Nimrit and Priyanka to make two separate music videos, as rival directors, on the same song within two hours. Nimrit asks Sajid to help her with her video and Shiv helps Priyanka with her video.

