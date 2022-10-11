Bigg Boss 16, the reality television game show, gets better with each season. From fun tasks to serious fights and arguments, the iconic show has the best of everything that keeps its audience glued to their television screens.

It has just been a few days since the season commenced and there’s already so much going on in the show that it gets hard to keep up with it. Worry not, we are here with all the written updates from Bigg Boss 16. Scroll through!

In continuation of the previous night, the episode starts with Sumbul apologising and making up MC Stan and Sajid. Archana and Soundarya get into an argument. Later, Gautam, the new captain of the house, divides the house duties amongst the housemates.

8:00 AM: Wake up, everyone!

Just like every other morning, the housemates wake up to the alarm sound and sing the anthem in the garden area. Sajid tells Shiv that he won’t apologise to Shalin now.

2:30 PM: Gautam warns Soundarya about Shalin.

Gautam tells Soundarya that Shalin is trying to poke him through her. He also tells her that Shalin’s intentions are not good.

3:00 PM: Here comes the kitchen fights.

Gori and Sreejita get into an argument over chapatis. Gautam asks Sumbul to hand over a fixed number of chapatis to each housemate. Sreejita asks Gori not to wipe her hands in the kitchen as the housemates are eating there. Gori asks her to stay within her limits. MC Stan supports Gori and Gautam supports Sreejita. MC Stan fights for Gori as housemates questioned her upbringing and education.

4:30 PM: Gautam gets pissed.

MC Stan confesses to Gautam that he felt really bad for Gori. Shiv also joined the conversation that Gori’s reaction was the result of Sreejita’s actions. Gautam tells everyone not to talk about anyone’s standards and not to go personal.

4:45 PM: Shalin’s advice to Sumbul.

Shalin guides Sumbul not to pay attention to the housemates as it will make her look weak. Sumbul, later, cries while hugging Shalin.

5:00 PM: Listen to the captain.

Gautam tells the kitchen team to prepare the entire meal first, before serving anyone. Bigg Boss summons Gautam into the confession room and tells him that there are housemates from all backgrounds in his house and he wouldn’t tolerate any discrimination. Therefore, he asks him to nominate four housemates who started the ruckus and he nominates Gori, MC Stan, Sreejita and Tina.

6:00 PM: Groupism in the house.

Sajid tells Nimrit that there are two groups in the house: television stars and non-television stars, which includes him too.

7:00 PM: Bigg Boss gives responsibilities to the nominated contestants.

Bigg Boss asks the four nominated contestants to divide the ration to each group. While the four housemates divide the food items amongst the different rooms, Sajid and Abdu Rozik share some light-heart moments with each other by pretending to be sitting in a cinema.

7:45 PM: Shalin feels bad.

On the other hand, Shalin, Gautam, Nimrit and Sumbul are seen having a conversation in the garden area. Shalin tells Gautam that he’s the reason why he can never become a captain in the house.

8:45 PM: Here comes more drama.

Nimrit and Archana joke that they both want to marry Abdu. Later, Gautam asks Archana not to make tea during the dinner preparations. The kitchen team, Soundarya, Tina and Sumbul, decides to stop working until she’s done. Gautam angrily asks Archana not to go personal with him as she said, “ koi maa ka laal mujhe nahi rok sakta.” Archana says that the team was cutting up the vegetables and not cooking. Tina seems to be pissed with MC Stan and Archana for their language.

10:00 PM: Archana made her chai.

Archana made her tea and poked Gautam by offering him a cup. Archana told Ankit that she wants to poke these people as she enjoys it.

10:30 PM: Ration division issue.

Housemates fight over the lesser ration. Gautam reveals that there has been a division issue via Gori. Nimrit reveals that Gori asked her to keep quiet. Gautam asked the kitchen team to ignore Gori and concentrate on their duties. Later, Gori is seen crying in the washroom, in front of Shiv and MC Stan, as people called her a thief.

11:00 PM: Sajid calls Abdu his angel in the house.

Tina Datta flirts with Abdu in the kitchen area. Soundarya tells MC Stan that she was expecting a hug from him as a friend. She complains that Gautam and Shalin keep talking ill about each other. On the other hand, Shalin and Gautam talk and make it clear that they have no issues with each other.

11:30 PM: Abdu and MC Stan’s fun banter.

Abdu says that he loves Soundarya and hugs her. He also mimics Gautam. The episode ends on a happy note as the singer and the rapper engage in a fun banter while the other housemates enjoy their conversation.