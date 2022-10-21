It was an exciting episode of Bigg Boss 16 yesterday. We saw Bigg Boss gossiping with contestants and the beginning of many new love stories. The iconic Bigg Boss anthem is getting famous among the contestants.

Today, we have Karan Johar coming on the show, and this news has got us bouncing in our seats. To keep you updated with all the gossip from the Bigg Boss house, here are live updates from the latest episode.

1:00 AM: The contestants are pulling Shiv’s leg.

Shiv’s captaincy has been the talk of the house, and contestants are now making fun of his leadership.

1:30 AM: Everyone in the house is having a night party!

Priyanka and Archana are pissed as housemates are in a full masti mood. This has intensified into a huge fight inside the house.

2:00 AM: The fun night has turned into a disaster now.

Archana took revenge on Gautam and decided to break his lighter. Priyanka is angry with Shiv and his captaincy. Everyone in the house is now screaming and fighting.

2:45 AM: Archana won’t let anyone sleep now.

Priyanka and Archana are planning to do a dharna and take revenge on the other housemates. Archana is roaming around the house and banging utensils in the house.

8:00 AM: After the dramatic night contestants vibe on the Bigg Boss anthem.

The housemate wishes Bigg Boss good morning with the anthem and goes back to sleep.

8:30 AM: Shiv and Archana argue over last night’s feud for sleep.

Shiv won’t let Archana sleep and throws water on her bed. It looks like things may turn bad from here.

11:OO AM: Shiv’s captaincy has pissed everyone in the house!

The new captain of the house, Shiv, has disappointed the people in the house. From calling out his strategies to being unfair, there’s a lot of discussion around his leadership.

11:15 AM: Everyone in the house wants to sleep and get into a fight.

Mc Stan complains to Shiv and asks him to be a fair captain. Priyanka and Archana take revenge on Shiv.

1:30 PM: Priyanka and Shiv fight over her duties in the house.

Priyanka is taking revenge for last night’s fight with Shiv. She is playing a game and creating chaos in the house on purpose.

Bigg Boss gives Shiv a chance to save his captaincy.

He will now have to punish contestants for their behaviour. Priyanka is the first person to get inside a box as a punishment. Archana goes to jail.

4:00 PM: Archana is having fun inside the jail, and now Soundarya is punished too.

Archana is having a lot of fun inside the jail. She is now accompanied by Soundarya, and they’re having a picnic. Soundarya wants cookies and black coffee while she is being punished.

7:00 PM: Bigg Boss makes Archana the new captain of the house.

Archana gave us the juiciest gossip and even impressed Bigg Boss with it. Now tables have turned, and she has become the new captain of the house. Some contestants are happy, while others are overwhelmed by this. We see an interesting atmosphere in the house.

7:30 PM: The contestants are already taking revenge.

Archana’s captaincy has invited a lot of retaliation, and contestants are brutally taking revenge on her.

Priyanka has left Archana on her own.

The housemates are calling out Priyanka that she has left Archana and her own. They’re planning schemes against her.

11:00 PM: Archana might not be enjoying her captaincy.

The housemates are taking revenge on Archana and are giving her a hard time. People in the house are making fun of her and making sure is annoyed.

1:30 PM: The night masti has begun again.

No one in the house wants to sleep and has started singing. Archana is trying to convince everyone and showing her leadership skills.

Bigg Boss 16 has taken the most unpredictable turn, and we cannot wait to watch more of it.

