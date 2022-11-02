It’s been a month since the first episode of Bigg Boss 16, the reality television show, was aired on Colors TV and Voot Select. If you have been following the show this season, you must be aware of all the drama, romance, fights, and everything that goes around in the BB house. New housemates, hence, new equations to explore, isn’t it?

Just like every other season, Bigg Boss 16 is full of artists coming from all over India such as actress Tina Datta from Mumbai, rapper MC Stan from Pune, dancer Gori Nagori from Rajasthan to name a few. This time, an international star is also a contestant, i.e. Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan.

Anyway, before discussing the promo of episode 33 of Bigg Boss 16, let’s take a quick recap of this week till now.

1. Priyanka and Ankit fought over Shalin’s medical condition

In the previous episode of the show, lovebirds Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta fought with each other over their co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. Shalin had called out housemates for making fun of his medical condition for which he takes protein. Priyanka, however, got irritated with Shalin for talking about his medical issue every time. Both Shalin and Priyanka got into an argument. Shalin had said that Priyanka is behaving like Archana Gautam. The situation got worsened. “Ek hi raag laga rehta hai…iska yahi hai medical issue ka mazak banate hain…” Priyanka said. Meanwhile, Ankit was trying to ease out the situation, however, Priyanka asked him to shut up. And thus begin Priyanka and Ankit’s argument.

2. Archana revealed how she entered into politics

After a month of entering the Bigg Boss house, Archana Gautam revealed her motivation behind entering into politics. In the previous episode, while speaking to her co-contestant, Soundarya Sharma, Archana recalled an incident when she was kidnapped by someone and how she got out of trouble by her cleverness. Archana added that police had appreciated her for the brave act. After the kidnapping incident, Archana decided that she will enter into politics.

3. Sumbul, Soundarya, and Archana were nominated this week

In this week’s nomination task, Bigg Boss contestants were asked to stab each other’s back to pick the housemates they felt should be eliminated from the show. The housemates also had to reveal the reason behind their nominations. Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, and Archana Gautam were the final nominated contestants of the round.

4. Shiv created his epic BB team

In the 31’st episode, Shiv Thakare was asked to form an epic cricket-like BB team. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was chosen as the deserving captain of the team. Archana was picked as the untrustworthy wicket-keeper, and Priyanka as the hyper-active fielder. Shiv picked everyone in his team except Soundarya, MC Stan, and Gori.

Well, that was it about the recap. Now, let’s come back to the promo of the upcoming episode in Bigg Boss 16:

1. Tina and Shalin’s romance brewing to the next level

In the tonight’s episode, we will get to watch romantic moments between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. We have witnessed Tina and Shalin getting closer with each other in the recent episodes and now things are going smoother between them. The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss share the video of the promo on the platform.

The clip shows Tina and Shalin indulging in a slow dance and the actress says, “I wanted to…” In another scene, Tina gives Shalin a peck on the cheek. Both of them flash a million-dollar smiles in the moment. Watch the video here:

2. Bigg Boss ki adaalat coming up

We will also see a courtroom drama in the Bigg Boss house tonight. In the episode, an adaalat will be organised in which all the contestants will participate. In the promo shared by Bigg Boss, Nimrit as the lawyer can be seen discussing Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig‘s equation. She says, “Soundarya aur Gautam…relationship wakai fake hai.” Archana, who is called in the katghara, adds, “Mujhe ye rishta fake lagta hai.” Tina says, “All of a sudden wo relationship love aur affair mein kaise badal gaya hai.”

Meanwhile, Gautam defends it by saying, “Meri jo feeling hai wo hai.” Soundarya later brings Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s equation in the conversation and signals it as a fake one. Soundarya says, “Fake ki baatein kar rahe hain toh Shalin ji aur Tina ji kya kar rahe hain?” Ankit and Gori are playing the judges.

Watch the video here:

The promo of tonight’s episode definitely speaks a lot about the major drama coming up. Ek taraf Soundarya and Gautam aur doosri taraf Tina and Shalin, kiski relationship hai fake, who knows? Let’s wait till tonight.