As we all know Bigg Boss 16 is currently the most popular and talked about reality TV show. And so are its contestants. Much like model, politician and actor Archana Gautam.

Gautam has participated in and won several beauty pageants. She entered politics in 2021 and has acted in multiple large scale films as well. Hence, we’ve got everything about Archana Gautam here, from her biography to her relationships and more. Read on:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List

Archana Gautam’s Bio

Archana Gautam was born on the 1st of September, in 1993, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. She has a bachelor’s in Journalism & Mass Communication from I.I.M.T, Meerut and began her acting career with Great Grand Masti a few years after completing her university education. She has also been seen in films such as Haseena Parker and Baaraat Company.

But apart from this, the model-cum-actor has also been seen in music videos and won beauty pageant titles such as Miss U.P, Miss Bikini India, and a subtitle of Most Talent (for Miss Cosmos). Not only this but, Gautam has won accolades such as the Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Memorial Award and Women Achievers Award (for her achievement in the Entertainment field).

Archana Gautam’s Family Members & Relationship

Archana Gautam frequently posts adorable pictures with her parents and siblings. In fact she also has a picture with her nani on her page as well. As for her romantic relationships, she is currently rumored to be dating television actor Ranveer Singh Malik, who is also currently playing a negative character in the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

Her Net Worth And Income

The actor’s current net worth is around $1-5 Million. And according to reports, she is receiving ₹ 3 Lakh per week for Bigg Boss 16.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

Gautam has 800k followers on Instagram and 26.8k followers on Twitter. She is fairly active on her accounts and updates them frequently.

Some Interesting Facts About Archana Gautam

1. She is a Virgo.

2. Her favorite food is sushi, pita bread and hummus.

3. She enjoys travelling and dancing.

4. The actor is currently a MLA Candidate for INC.

5. Apart from Hindi movies, she has also featured in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Sreejita De?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

Vote for your favourite contestant on MyGlamm & get a chance to meet Salman Khan.