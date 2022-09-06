Movies and television shows frequently have impassioned scenes that are challenging to forget even hours or even years after you first watched them. They are sometimes imprinted in your memory for the actors' performances, and other times they are merely retained for the message they conveyed.

Over the years, we have frequently encountered scenes that are merely fascinating to watch for how they express a particular idea or refute an existing assumption or stereotype.

Here are a few intense family-confrontational sequences from the many we have witnessed on screen that are simply cathartic to watch.

1. When the Mehra's finally confront each other in in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Throughout this entire sequence, each member of the Mehra family disclosed several long-buried feelings and confessions. Particularly the children criticise their parents for ignoring their wants and putting pressure on them.

2. When Arjun charges his mother for having been oblivious to his efforts since he was a young child in Kapoor and sons.

Children expect their parents to be sufficiently appreciative of their efforts, just as parents expect their kids to achieve well. Arjun confronts his mother and explains to her exactly where she went wrong.

3. When Kaira tells her parents what they did to her when she was a child, it was utterly wrong in Dear Zindagi.

Parents that view their child as a failure cause them to eventually lose their self-esteem and turn against their own parents. Additionally, parents should reflect on their errors rather than burdening their children by telling them what they did for them.

4. When Veera let her anger out in front of her whole family in Highway.

The victims of child sexual assault are frequently advised to remain silent since speaking forward would embarrass their families. But what they genuinely require is at least some support and compassion from their parents.

5. When Shashi demands the respect she is entitled to from her husband and kids in English Vinglish.

Shashi's remark towards the film's conclusion succinctly states that each of us deserves respect and that we should demand it. Being a housewife is a full-time job that is frequently overlooked by even one's own family.

6. When Farhan finally reveals to his father what he wants to do with his life in 3 Idiot.

Sometimes, parents may go above and above for their kids while ignoring what they want. And that discussion is exactly what a household needs most.

7. When Ved tells his dad about his struggles ever since he was a child in Tamasha.

In a similar vein, Ved also talks about how his father feels trapped in a life that he would never have chosen for himself.

8. When Karan finally confronts his mother about mistreating him because of his sexual orientation in Made In Heaven.

In this subtle but impactful scene, Karan chastises his mother for being inconsiderate of her own son due to his sexual orientation. He makes her see that nothing will change despite her denial.

9. When Shardul gathers his family together and explains that his sexual orientation is completely natural in Badhaai Do.

The protagonist in this coming-out scene exposes the hypocrisy of his own family and reveals to them how they have been unaware of his identity due to outward denial.

10. When Vidya explains to her mother-in-law that there is life after becoming a mother in Sherni.

Despite the outdated belief, a woman isn't solely complete when she has children, as Vidya's character effectively explains. She asserts that a woman can have a life apart from motherhood.

11. When Safeena reveals to her parents that they have always had double standards in Gully Boy.

Safeena's parents are opposed to her lying about her activities, but they also find it difficult to accept her as she is.

12. When Saira comes face to face with her parents and discloses her sexual orientation in Human.

Saira's parents are willing to maintain their denial of her sexual orientation despite knowing it all along. Their inability to accept the reality, even for the sake of their daughter, is shown in the emotionally charged scene.

13. When Nandu alleges that her mother has always overlooked her identity in Guilty Minds.

In a similar way, Nandu's character criticises her mother for not accepting her child and disrespecting her partner. She alleges that her mother has always prioritised the opinions of society over the happiness of her child.

These really hit home, don't they?