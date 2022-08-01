Celebs live a fancy life with just too many amenities of luxury to enjoy. But sometimes, they are blinded by this luxury so much that they fail to see the harm it brings to the environment. From taking trips in private planes to contributing to fast fashion, there are a lot of things celebs do that lead to environmental destruction.

Meanwhile, we take public transport, use paper straws, plant trees, and whatnot- but some of these celebs are destroying the planet just ruining it all.

1. Taylor Swift

While I absolutely adore Taylor Swift, it's sad to state she is among the top CO2 polluters. According to the latest reports, Taylor emitted 8,293.54 tonnes of flight emissions from her private jet travel this year.

taylor swift saying she wants to run away to the lakes and live out the rest of her life surrounded by nature and then being responsible for 8923 tonnes of carbon emissions is sooo unserious — josh (@joshieonfilm) July 29, 2022

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner appalled people when she took a private jet out for a 17-minute journey. It is also said that she regularly takes 15-minute flights in her private jet. Now that screams privilege!

Oh but I must cycle to work , use paper straws, limit beef consumption in order to reduce my carbon footprint? https://t.co/suuIHUOK1v — Chøks. (@TheFairerOan) July 16, 2022

3. Kim Kardashian

While Kim would eat poop every day if it made her look younger. Adding to that she is also the top CO2 offender. Reports claim that Kim has emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights and btw that’s 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year.

Also read: From SRK To Kangana, 7 Holiday Homes Of Bollywood Celebs That Scream Vacation Goals.

4. Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck during the time of drought in California was accused of stealing water to irrigate his 60-acre ranch and avocado farm. Seriously?

5. Madonna

Madonna has contributed to environmental destruction quite a few times, including choosing to travel in private jets or creating noise pollution in her apartment. Reportedly, Madonna's foundation Ray of Light Foundation -has invested in companies that are scrutinized for their polluting ways.

6. Tyga

Tyga was sued for failing to pay rent and abandoning the house without notice. He was charged for leaving hazardous environmental waste in his house- Tyga apparently poured ink down the drain and into a public sewer which is an environmental violation.

The latest celebs' list of CO2 offenders screams privilege and ignorance and we hope these celebs do better!

Read more: 10 Times Indian Celebs Did The Bare Minimum For A 'Good Cause' & Actually Drew More Flak.