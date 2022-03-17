Bollywood celebs live luxurious lives. From expensive homes, gifts, and assets, their life is extravagant and pompous in every aspect.

But among all these luxuries where do these celebs escape for a vacation? Nope. It's not always the Maldives. Many Bollywood celebs have a separate holiday home where they go to relax and have the time of their life.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

We wonder what would be a better place than his extravagant bungalow Mannat in Mumbai? SRK's second abode Jannat is the answer to that question.

The mansion is located in Alibaug and sprawls over 20,000sqm, along with a helipad and a pool. With all state-of-the-art amenities, it includes a treehouse for little AbRam. It is reported that SRK has hosted many parties in this stark white villa.

2. Priyanka Chopra

The global icon Priyanka Chopra owns a villa in Goa near Baga beach. As a child, she was fond of beaches and always dreamed of living near one. Priyanka was closely involved with the interiors of the bungalow, which includes a small lawn, among other amenities.

3. Salman Khan

Salaman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, Arpita farms, was recently the talk of the town when he got bit by a snake. It seems like a perfect getaway where he is often seen riding horses, performing backflips in his pool, and farming. Apart from lush green scenery, the farmhouse is equipped with a pool, gymnasium, and horse stables.

4. Kangana Ranaut

We all know Kangana hails from Manali and her villa called Kangana Heights in Manali offers a perfect cinematic view. It is located at 2,000 metres above sea level, and the picturesque house overlooks the snow-topped mountains.

The bungalow is adorned with hand-painted walls and a grand staircase. Indeed, the splendid beauty of mountains makes it a heavenly abode.

5. Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol's abode in Goa is called 'a glasshouse in the middle of the forest'. It is a huge glass mansion that takes you on a nature ride. It is reported that Abhay's abode brings the environment into the lifestyle, which makes the house a perfect vacation spot.

6. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's escape is his Portuguese-style villa in Goa. The property is worth Rs 5 crore and sits across a white sand beach. He often visits the place to spend quality time with his family.

7. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The couple bought a 5BHK vacation home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore. The luxurious sea-facing bungalow spreads across 2.25 acres and has a built-up area of 18,000 square feet. The new vacation home is just 10 minutes away from Khim beach.

