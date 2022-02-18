As much as social media helps us stay updated with the people and world around us, things aren't always as they seem online. The filters on our photos sometimes end up painting a picture of our lives that do more harm than good. Which is why it's so refreshing for us to see influencers and actors keep it as real and authentic as possible online.

When people who hold influence use their voice to normalize imperfection or destigmatize taboos, the world begins to change. It gives everyone else hope and the motivation to move past things they are struggling with. Which is why we've listed down Indian celebs who have been their most authentic selves and therefore, lit the path for the rest of us, in some way.

Sameera Reddy frequently posts about topics such as body positivity, motherhood, post-pregnancy changes and ageism. She keeps things raw, simple and to the point. And we love her for it.

I’ve heard many times that I had a post partum ‘excuse’ for weight gain. I disagree. Weight fluctuations can happen to anyone at any stage.

2. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan gave us all an eye opening post when she wrote about the body-shaming comments she has received on her photos, over a span of time. She explained that there are many factors that play into how our bodies gain weight and that isn't something to pass rude comments over. Because, TBH it's no one's place to make those judgements.

I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it.

Neena Gupta, like the absolute star she is, casually, but with solid intent pointed out how unreasonable it is that Bollywood doesn't create roles for women her age.

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

4. Shamita Shetty

Actor Shamita Shetty opened up and wrote a note on her Instagram page to talk about the importance of reaching out for help if you feel like your mental health is declining in any way.

Depression..anyone of us can go through it...recognise it..Accept it..And reach out for help in whichever way you can!

5. Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt has always been honest about her mental health journey. She's even written a book called I've Never Been (Un)Happier, where she's discussed how she tackled depression. So this post by Humans of Bombay, where she discusses mental health further is only greater proof of her willingness to remain authentic about her personal truth.

Mental illness has been a part of my life ever since I was 12. I woke up one day and felt empty, hollow and just… confused. Even without doing anything, I was so fatigued that trivial tasks like brushing or putting on a pair of jeans seemed impossible. I’d look out of the window for hours, desperately trying to make sense of how broken I felt, but I couldn’t find the answer. No one really spoke about mental illness back then.

6. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has also kept things real from the get-go. Especially about her pregnancy journey and how society's beauty standards have never been a concern for her.

So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me...’Fitness’ is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks.

7. Anasuya Bharadwaj

Anasuya Bharadwaj from Pushpa didn't hold back on shutting down age-shaming comments sent her way.

When a follower addressed her as 'aunty', she calmly responded and said, that they didn't know her well enough to speak to her in such a way.

8. Sahil Anand

Actor Sahil Anand posted about taking a break from Instagram, to tend to his mental health. As he was dealing with feelings of dissaciation.

Unfortunately though, his post created some fear and concern among his followers. So, Anand made it a point to clarify what he meant by his post.

The point is, he opened up about his mental health, about his work was affecting him, and how he sought professional help in order to deal with it. It's heartening to see the actor muster up the courage to speak about it so publicly.

9. Ileana D'Cruz

Recently, actor Ileana D'Cruz posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit. She also discussed how comfortable she feels in her body, and how she's finally at a place in life where she doesn't feel the need to change herself in anyway. This post of hers is an inspiration to other people to be more accepting of their bodies. The actor has discussed battling body dysmorphia in the past as well and we're grateful that she speaks about her personal journey so often.

Sushmita Sen's public announcement of her break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl was just another instance of how wise and loving she is. By posting this, the actor and former Miss Universe made us realise that there is no shame in break ups. They are a part of life!

In a time where social media is more about filters that blur out lines than as a way to stay connected to others, these celebrities have truly created ripples in society by staying as genuine as possible online.