Gehraiyaan has finally released after much anticipation. The movie deals with a love triangle, with grief mixed in. In the middle of Deepika Padukone as Alisha, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain, and Ananya Pandey as Tia, is a newcomer who plays Karan, Alisha's partner. The actor playing Karan is none other than Dhairya Karwa.

On 18 February 2021, Karan Johar announced the arrival of a third of the four talents for the Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which is his celebrity management and talent acquisition company. The newcomer was none other than Dhairya Karwa. He lied about his height to Karan Johar as 6'2" when it is actually 6'4" because Karwa thought he would lose the part for being too tall.

Gehraiyaan will be Karwa's second film with Deepika Padukone after Kabir Khan's 83, where he was last seen in. He played the role of former cricketer Ravi Shastri in the movie.

Not many know, that Karwa's debut movie was Aditya Dhar's directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. He played the role of Captain Sartaj Singh Chandok, an officer of the Indian Army.

He also had a cameo in the web series Made In Heaven, where he played a prince, Samar Ranawat.

Born on 19 November, 1990, Karwa originally belongs to Jaipur, Rajasthan. However, he attended the prestigious boarding school, Welham Boys School in Dehradun. He later moved to Delhi for his graduation with honours in Commerce, which he pursued from the esteemed Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

While he has always been interested in sports since his school days, he has particularly been a passionate basketball player.

After completing his graduation, Karwa moved to Mumbai where he obtained his MBA degree. Afterwards, he had plans to move abroad for his higher studies but after landing a few modelling gigs, he decided to drop the idea and stayed back. He worked for campaigns of brands like Kingfisher Ultra Max, Titan, United Colours of Benetton, Tanishq and many more.

Later, he joined an acting school to learn acting. He also walked the ramp for famous designers like Tarun Tahiliani. In the middle of all this, Uri happened for him and he never looked back.

After watching his amazing performance as Karan in Gehraiyaan looks like this is one star to watch out for sure.