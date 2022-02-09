Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan is about to release and this feels like a good opportunity to take a look at her top 10 movies, ranked according to IMDb.

1. Piku- 7.6

This rightfully deserves first place for Padukone and late actor Irrfan's exemplary acting. The movie explores the father-daughter relationship with all its idiosyncrasies and it's a must-watch.

2. Bajirao Mastani- 7.3

I love period dramas but the best part about this film is Deepika Padukone's chemistry with Ranveer Singh. Also, the costumes, songs and dialogues too. Basically, everything.

3. Tamasha- 7.3

Almost everyone loves this Imtiaz Ali's film except me. I just felt really bad for Deepika Padukone's character in the movie. She deserved better, and nobody can change my mind. The song, Agar Tum Saath Ho still makes me cry though.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani- 7.2

Ayan Mukherjee's film was not just a love story, but an ode to friendships and life. I can see why this appeals to a lot of people. Though I do feel Naina should not have ended with Bunny.

5. Padmaavat- 7

Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmavati was everything regal in this period drama film. The movie is based on a poem by Malik Muhabbat Jayasi. However, it was Ranveer Singh's transformation as Khilji that shook everyone.

6. Love Aaj Kal- 6.8

This is one of my favourite Deepika Padukone films. Her chemistry and character development with Saif Ali Khan was electric and so fun to watch. The songs are an additional bonus.

7. Om Shanti Om- 6.7

This was Deepika Padukone's debut film. Her performance as Shantipriya was an ode to old Bollywood heroines. She definitely brought out the old school charm required for the movie. Her ek chutki sindoor dialogue- iconic.

8. Ram- Leela- 6.4

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone are a match made in cinematic heaven. The movie, inspired by Romeo Juliet, left a mark on me. For me, the best part of it was Leela's relationship with her mother.

9. Cocktail- 6.3

I enjoyed the movie immensely except for the part where they showed Padukone's character Veronica begging Gautam to accept him and was willing to fit in the "good girl" image to please him and his family. Girl, NO.

10. Chennai Express- 6.1

This Rohit Shetty film was problematic on so many levels. Let's start with the portrayal of Tamilians and stereotyping. However, I enjoyed Padukone's acting in the movie. The songs are evergreen especially Titli and Tera Rastaa Chhodoon Na.

While according to IMDb, Deepika's Chhapaak did not make it to the top 10, there is no denying the fact that it was one of her finer performances, that deserved far more love and appreciation.

I am definitely waiting to see how she performs in Gehraiyaan.