For his 13.1 million followers on Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh always has something up his sleeve. The Punjabi singer often shares candid moments from his life with his fans. And they are a treat to watch!

The singer recently shared a reel of himself from a scenic location. In the video, Diljit can be seen talking to the camera while a couple poses for a shoot in the background. The couple is dressed in wedding clothes, and they also have a photographer in tow who walks around to find a good spot for their picture.

Captioning his post, "Dosanjhanwala stuck in Wedding Shoot", the video has garnered more than 308k likes and more than 2 million views, at the time of writing this article.

The 38-year-old singer is set to begin his world tour for his latest album 'Born To Shine'. Starting June 19, he has shows lined for cities in Vancouver, Toronto, Los Angeles, Dallas, London, and Glasgow to name a few.



The singer cum actor is a well-known face in the Punjabi music and film industry. He marked his Bollywood debut in Udta Punjab where he played the role of Sartaaj Singh alongside Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for this role.