The song Oo Antava from Pushpa has left us all grooving on its tune. And like Bijlee Bijlee, this dutch singer is back with her Oo Antava version!

Emma Heesters is a popular Dutch singer who has recreated many Indian covers before. The singer proves that music has no language as she handles the Telugu lyrics with pizazz.

Here's the Oo Antava version that people are going gaga about. The viral video has more than 6 million views and 600k likes on Instagram.

The singer earlier has wowed us with Indian covers like Srivalli, Bijlee Bijlee and now Oo Antava. Emma mentioned that she got many requests for Oo Antava and finally decided to recreate it.

The Dutch singer has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 5.1 million YouTube subscribers.

Netizens are loving this recreation and praising Emma in the comment section. There are many new song requests, and we are rooting for AP Dhillon's Excuses.

You can listen to more of her songs here.