Being rich and influential should come with introductory classes or at least instructional manuals on how to act in society. Because, 'money can get to the head' is actually true. I wasn't sure it did, but then I came across the dumbest things that some rich people have said, which are plain scary - given that they have no clue of how the world functions.

Here, see for yourself:

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk can create havoc with his tweets, almost at all times. He now thinks that not having children is a major issue. He always makes me go - WHAT?

I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

2. Kim Kardashian

She shared an advice for women, saying that they need to 'get the ass up and work'. It was a statement reeking of privilege because it's not like women '"do not want to work". It's just that, not all women get equal opportunities. Oh, and there're problems like wage gap.

It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

- Kim Kardashian to Variety

3. Salman Khan

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan went on to talk about the repercussions of things that celebrities say. Like, he dealt with any of those.

Celebrities never get away with anything. Like, most times they pay a price for nothing at all, as well.

- Salman Khan on Koffee With Karan

4. Benny Prasad Verma

Ex Union Minister Benny Prasad Verma talked about inflation with respect to farmers. And well, it was as ignorant as we'd expect it to be. Indian politicians, y'all.

I am happy with this price rise. The more the price rises, the better it is for farmers.

- Benny Prasad Verma

5. Justin Bieber

On being asked about which political party he'd support, he went on to prove that if and when issues do not concern people, they don't really bother to know about it. This is what he had to say:

I’m not sure about the parties. But whatever they have in Korea, that’s bad.

- Justin Bieber

6. Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller's remark on smoking was not only ignorant but factually incorrect. I mean, we're not judging choices, but a little reasearch does no harm - also, things that do not cause harm.

I love them. Love them. I think the more positive approach you have to smoking, the less harmful it is.

- Sienna Miller

7. Anand Mahindra

The chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted a picture, calling it 'jugaad'. Netizens pointed that the act was romanticizing poverty in the country. Looks like, the rosy glasses have been on for too long.

Its actually nauseating to see literal billionaires romanticizing poverty while never having spent a day in their shoes. https://t.co/WYpnxtVbR2 — [email protected] (@willpowder9009) April 5, 2022

8. Vanessa Hudgens

When the world had stopped due to a pandemic and people had to deal with the consequences even on financial front, the actor asked people to 'get over' it. The world needs classes on sensitivity.

It’s a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it like yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but, like, inevitable.

- Vanessa Hudgens on an Instagram Live

9. Shashi Tharoor

In a tweet shared by Tharoor, he had referred to economy class of airlines as 'cattle class', which was also not the first time he made an ignorant remark. Clearly, privilege comes with a lot of arrogance. So much for 'articulating sentences properly'.

@KanchanGupta absolutely, in cattle class out of solidarity with all our holy cows! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 14, 2009

10. Saif Ali Khan

The actor went on to compare his job with the people on the frontlines, during the pandemic. I mean, I'm not going to be shocked if he goes on and says that he saves lives.

During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.

- Saif Ali Khan to Quint

11. Kanye West

He went on to flaunt his 'nice apartment' while demeaning an art form. How can someone even manage to say something out loud that doesn't even make sense?

I don't listen to rap. My apartment is too nice to listen to rap in.

- Kanye West

12. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor mentioned that she isn't apologetic for someone else's struggle, which might just be harder. There's difference between acceptance and being arrogant - but she clearly missed the memo.

It might sound weird but probably my struggle is there. But it isn't as interesting as somebody who comes with just ₹10 in his pocket in a train. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it.

- Kareena Kapoor

13. Ananya Pandey

The actor complained that her 'struggle' is just as real as any other aspiring actor, given that her father has never been on Koffee With Karan. Take notes people - that's how you measure struggle.

If 'paisa sar par chadh gya hai' had a face.