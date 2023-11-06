Most actors have a particular signature move that they pull in all of their films and then they are recognised for that. Actor Emraan Hashmi is no stranger to this phenomenon. The actor is known for his sensual scenes on screen that have earned him the moniker of a serial kisser. But there’s more to him than just kissing and the recent Tiger 3 trailer proves exactly that.

The trailer of Tiger 3 dropped this week and it already has everyone hooked. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the third instalment of the Tiger franchise follows the events that took place after War and Pathaan. However, it is not Salman or Katrina who are going to make me want to watch the movie in a theatre. It is Emraan Hashmi. The trailer shows the actor in a pivotal role where he is playing an ex-ISI agent. Seeing him in a negative role after a hiatus is something I am earnestly looking forward to.

YouTube

Emraan Hashmi is a powerhouse of talent when it comes to romantic roles and films. But that often gets shoved under the carpet because of the mountain of kissing scenes that are a part of his films. The actor brings a certain sensuality to his romantic roles. Sexual tension looms in the air whenever he plays a romantic hero. There are oodles of desire, passion, and intensity that a lot of actors cannot bring to the scene without reducing it to just mere actions. He explores that part of romance that is often talked about in hushed and shushed tones because it is borderline carnal.

SRK might be the King of Romance, but Emraan Hashmi is the rightful King of Desire. Man taught entire generations what lust, sensuality, heat feels like at the cost of being the 2nd most censored thing at home after the Fashion TV channel. And always backed by a killer song 👍 — Mayukh Nair (@nairmayukh) November 3, 2021

When we talk about versatility, let’s also consider the music video – Main Raahon Yaa Na Raahon. He puts carnal desire aside and what we have on screen is a passionate lover who is visibly head over heels in love with a woman. One might think that such intense lover roles are better reserved for other actors but Emraan Hashmi proves his mettle and he grows on you.

YouTube

But apart from romance, Emraan Hashmi does negative roles with a certain grace and elegance. I am someone who often roots for the grey characters rather than the hero. The grey roles make the character more human and relatable. People do not operate in just black or white, we function on a grey spectrum that is hard to define in a handful of words. Take the example of his role as Sunny in the superhit film, Murder (2004). At one point you cannot help but root for Sunny and Simran’s fiery chemistry but when things go south, the way he blackmails Simran will give you the creeps.

YouTube

While we are talking about his negative roles, it would be a sin to not mention Emraan Hashmi‘s role in Gangster (2006) which got him nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. In this film, he plays the role of Aakash who betrays his friend and lover. He puts his love for his country first but he does that in an understated way without jingoism and unnecessary drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

The actor brings an ease to his characters that makes it look easy for others. But in order to bring that ease, he gets into the skin of his character and that is what makes it look like each role was tailor-made specifically for him. A lot of hard work goes into bringing a character to life from the script and he has done it meticulously time and again.

It is only because of his understated charm that I am waiting for Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi is someone who lets his body of work do all the talking while he sits in a corner and reaps the fruits of his work. I am sure of the fact that his role in the upcoming movie will be something that will be talked about for years and I’m willing to be enamoured by the actor once again.