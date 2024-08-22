Hey there, movie buffs! Feeling a bit down in the dumps? Well, we’ve got just the thing to perk you up. English feel-good movies are like a warm hug for your soul, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best for you. From classic tearjerkers to modern-day laugh-out-loud comedies, these films are guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step.

Ready to dive into a world of joy and laughter? Our list of 40 english feel good movies has got you covered. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, a heartwarming family flick, or an inspiring true story, we’ve handpicked a diverse range of films that’ll cater to every taste.

1. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

This 2009 flick, based on Roald Dahl’s classic, stars George Clooney as the smooth-talking Mr. Fox. He’s living the quiet life, but can’t resist one last heist. Big mistake! Now, he’s got to outsmart three grumpy farmers to save his furry friends. With a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep and Bill Murray, this movie’s got charm for days. It’s a visual treat that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear.

2. The Birdcage (1996)

This 1996 comedy gem stars Robin Williams and Nathan Lane as a gay couple running a drag club in South Beach. When their son brings home his fiancée’s ultra-conservative parents, chaos ensues! You’ll be in stitches as they attempt to “straighten up” their flamboyant lifestyle. With a star-studded cast and witty dialogue, this film celebrates differences and proves that love comes in all fabulous forms. This is one of the best english feel good movies.

3. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

“Crazy Rich Asians” is your ticket to a world of luxury and laughs! This 2018 rom-com follows Rachel Chu, a New York prof, as she jets off to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick. Little does she know, Nick’s family is loaded – like, crazy loaded! You’ll be in stitches as Rachel navigates high-society drama, crazy ex-girlfriends, and a disapproving future mother-in-law. It’s a rollercoaster of love, family, and fabulous fashion that’ll have you dreaming of Singapore street food and million-dollar parties.

4. Coming to America (1988)

Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” is a comedy gem that’ll have you in stitches. Prince Akeem of Zamunda ditches his pampered life to find true love in Queens, New York. Posing as a poor student, he lands a job at McDowell’s (not McDonald’s, wink wink) and falls for Lisa, the owner’s daughter. It’s a hilarious fish-out-of-water tale with Murphy at his comedic best.

5. Field of Dreams (1989)

This 1989 gem stars Kevin Costner as Ray, an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice saying, “If you build it, he will come.” Cue the crazy decision to plough under his crops and build a baseball diamond. But wait, there’s more! Ghostly players from the past show up, and Ray’s on a mission to heal old wounds. It’s a heartwarming tale that’ll have you reaching for the tissues and your old baseball mitt.

6. Dirty Dancing (1987)

Get ready to have the time of your life! It’s 1963, and Baby’s family vacation at Kellerman’s resort is about to get spicy. This classic rom-com follows Baby as she falls for Johnny, the dreamy dance instructor. You’ll be swooning over their steamy dance lessons and rooting for their forbidden romance. From secret parties to family drama, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions set to an unforgettable soundtrack.

7. Toy Story (1995)

Andy’s birthday brings Buzz Lightyear, threatening Woody’s top-toy status. Jealousy leads to chaos, and both toys end up lost. They face Sid, the toy-torturing neighbour, and his creepy “mutant” toys. Buzz has an identity crisis, realising he’s not a real space ranger. Woody helps Buzz find his purpose, and they race to reunite with Andy before the big move. It’s a journey of friendship, self-discovery, and the true meaning of being a toy. This is one of the best feel good english movies.

8. Sense and Sensibility (1993)

Ready for a swoon-worthy period drama? Ang Lee’s “Sense and Sensibility” is your ticket to Regency romance! This 1995 gem stars Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as the Dashwood sisters, navigating love and heartbreak in 19th-century England. You’ll be rooting for sensible Elinor and passionate Marianne as they face financial ruin and complicated suitors. With Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman in the mix, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions set against stunning English countryside. This is one of the best Feel Good Movies.

9. Love, Simon (2018)

Ready for a heartwarming coming-of-age story? “Love, Simon” is your ticket to teenage romance with a twist! This 2018 gem follows Simon Spier, a closeted gay teen navigating high school drama and first love. You’ll be rooting for Simon as he exchanges emails with a mystery boy called “Blue”. But watch out! A classmate discovers Simon’s secret and blackmail ensues. Will Simon find his happily ever after? You’ll have to watch to find out!

10. Bridesmaids (2011)

This 2011 comedy gem stars Kristen Wiig as Annie, a down-on-her-luck gal whose BFF Lillian (Maya Rudolph) is tying the knot. Cue bridesmaid drama! Annie’s life’s a mess, but she’s determined to nail this maid of honour gig. From disastrous dress fittings to a Vegas trip gone wrong, it’s a rollercoaster of laughs.

11. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

“The Pursuit of Happyness” is your ticket to an inspiring true story! Will Smith stars as Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman in 1981 San Francisco. You’ll be rooting for Chris as he battles homelessness while chasing his stockbroker dreams. With his adorable son (played by real-life son Jaden) in tow, Chris faces bone-density scanner woes, unpaid internships, and nights in subway stations. It’s a heart-wrenching journey that’ll have you cheering for the underdog.

12. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Don’s world turns upside down when talkies hit the scene. His co-star Lina’s voice is a nightmare, but Kathy’s got pipes of gold. Cue secret dubbing, backstage drama, and a love triangle that’ll keep you guessing. Will Don and Kathy’s romance survive Lina’s scheming? You’ll have to watch to find out! This is one of the best Feel Good Movies & Shows.

13. Girls Trip (2017)

This 2017 comedy gem stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and scene-stealer Tiffany Haddish as the “Flossy Posse”. They’re heading to New Orleans for the Essence Festival, and things get crazy fast! From absinthe-fueled hallucinations to dance-offs and bar fights, it’s a rollercoaster of friendship drama and hilarious mishaps. You’ll be in stitches as these ladies navigate love, betrayal, and the ultimate girls’ night out.

14. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

Barb and Star’s world turns upside down when they hit Vista Del Mar. They’re living it up at a swanky hotel when bam! – they meet Edgar, a hunky secret agent. But hold onto your culottes! There’s an evil villain named Sharon plotting to unleash killer mosquitos on the town. Cue secret missions, underwater escapes, and a mermaid named Trish. Will our dynamic duo save the day and find love? You’ll have to watch to find out!

15. Spy (2015)

Susan’s world turns upside down when her partner Bradley Fine (Jude Law) is seemingly killed. She goes undercover, teaming up with the hilariously macho Rick Ford (Jason Statham). From Rome to Budapest, Susan faces assassins, 50 Cent concerts, and a villain with a nuke. Will she save the day and maybe find love? You’ll have to watch to find out! This is one of the Life Changing Movies.

16. Legally Blonde (2001)

Ready for a pink-powered adventure? “Legally Blonde” is your ticket to girl power and laughs! Reese Witherspoon stars as Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy sorority girl who follows her ex to Harvard Law. You’ll be cheering as Elle proves she’s more than just a pretty face, tackling sexism, stereotypes, and a murder case. From bend-and-snap tutorials to courtroom drama, it’s a rollercoaster of fun that’ll have you believing in yourself.

17. La La Land (2016)

Ready for a musical extravaganza? “La La Land” is your ticket to Hollywood dreams and jazzy romance! This 2016 gem stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as Sebastian and Mia, two starry-eyed dreamers in the City of Angels. You’ll be tapping your toes as they navigate love, ambition, and some seriously catchy tunes. From traffic jam dance numbers to starlit waltzes, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions that’ll have you believing in the magic of movies again.

18. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Ready for a glitzy, glamorous ride? “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” is your ticket to Hollywood’s golden age! This 1953 gem stars Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell as Lorelei Lee and Dorothy Shaw, two showgirls with very different tastes in men. You’ll be tapping your toes as they set sail for France, leaving a trail of smitten suitors in their wake.

19. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Ready for a swoon-worthy period drama? This 2005 gem, directed by Joe Wright, brings Jane Austen’s classic to life with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen as the feisty Elizabeth Bennet and the brooding Mr. Darcy. You’ll be transported to 19th-century England, where five sisters navigate love, marriage, and societal expectations. With a star-studded cast including Judi Dench, this film’s a visual feast that’ll have you sighing over empire-waist dresses and witty banter.

20. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Mia’s world turns upside down when Grandma Clarisse drops the royal bombshell. Cue glamorous makeovers, limo rides, and public speaking nightmares! Mia’s new status shakes up her school life, testing her friendship with bestie Lilly. After some royal rebellion and a rainy night revelation, Mia embraces her destiny at the Genovian Independence Day Ball. She even snags a dance (and a kiss!) with her crush, Michael. Talk about a happily ever after!

21. Love Actually (2003)

This 2003 gem, directed by Richard Curtis, weaves together 10 love stories set in London. You’ll be laughing, crying, and swooning as an all-star British cast navigates the ups and downs of love during the holiday season. From Hugh Grant’s dancing Prime Minister to Bill Nighy’s cheeky rock star, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions that’ll have you believing in love again. This is one of the Romantic Movies On Netflix

22. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget’s world turns upside down when she starts dating Daniel, only to discover he’s a cheating scoundrel. Enter Mark Darcy, who’s not as stuffy as he seems. Through family drama, work mishaps, and a snowy underwear chase, Bridget learns to love herself and finds unexpected romance. Will she choose the right man? You’ll have to watch to find out!

23. Notting Hill (1999)

This 1999 gem stars Hugh Grant as Will, a bookshop owner in London’s trendy Notting Hill. His world turns upside down when Hollywood superstar Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) walks into his store. You’ll be rooting for this unlikely pair as they navigate fame, paparazzi, and hilarious misunderstandings. From juice-spilling meet-cutes to sneaky kisses in private gardens, it’s a whirlwind romance that’ll have you believing in love again.

24. About Time (2013)

Ready for a time-twisting rom-com? “About Time” (2013) is your ticket to a heartwarming adventure! Domhnall Gleeson stars as Tim, a young lad who discovers he can time travel. Talk about a birthday surprise! He uses his power to win over the lovely Mary (Rachel McAdams). But hold onto your hats, folks! Time travel’s not all roses and rainbows. Tim learns some tough lessons about love, family, and living in the moment.

25. Paddington (2014)

This 2014 gem brings the beloved children’s book character to life! You’ll fall in love with Paddington, a polite Peruvian bear who finds himself lost in London. The Brown family takes him in, and hilarity ensues. From marmalade mishaps to daring escapes, it’s a wild ride that’ll have you laughing and aww-ing in equal measure.

26. The Holiday (2006)

Ready for a festive rom-com adventure? This 2006 gem stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two unlucky-in-love ladies who swap homes for the holidays. You’ll be rooting for Amanda and Iris as they navigate new romances and self-discovery in unfamiliar surroundings. From cosy English cottages to glitzy LA mansions, it’s a whirlwind of laughter, tears, and holiday magic that’ll warm your heart.

27. Mamma Mia! (2008)

This 2008 musical rom-com follows Sophie, a bride-to-be with one burning question: Who’s her dad? She’s invited three potential papas to her wedding, and chaos ensues! Meryl Streep stars as Donna, Sophie’s free-spirited mum and former lead singer of “Donna and the Dynamos.” You’ll be dancing in your seat as the story unfolds through hit songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia.” It’s a sun-soaked adventure that’ll have you saying “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” for more.

28. The Full Monty (1997)

Gaz, a former steel worker, needs cash to see his son. His brilliant idea? A male strip show that’ll outdo the Chippendales by going “the full monty.” The lads face their insecurities, learn to dance, and deal with personal dramas. Will they bare it all and save the day? You’ll have to watch to find out!

29. Four Weddings and a Funeral (1995)

This 1994 British gem follows Charles (Hugh Grant) and his mates through a series of social events. You’ll be laughing and swooning as they navigate love, friendship, and awkward moments. Andie MacDowell stars as Carrie, Charles’s love interest, with a stellar supporting cast. Made on a shoestring budget, it became a surprise hit, smashing box office records. Grant’s charming performance catapulted him to international stardom.

30. Billy Elliot (2000)

This 2000 gem follows 11-year-old Billy in County Durham, who trades boxing gloves for ballet shoes. You’ll be rooting for Billy as he pirouettes through family drama, miners’ strikes, and small-town prejudices. From secret dance lessons to a life-changing audition, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions that’ll have you cheering.

31. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Ready for a zombie apocalypse with a side of laughs? This 2004 rom-zom-com follows Shaun, a 29-year-old slacker, as he navigates love, family drama, and hordes of the undead. When zombies invade London, Shaun hatches a plan to rescue his mum and win back his ex-girlfriend. With his best mate Ed by his side, they embark on a hilarious journey to their local pub, the Winchester. You’ll be in stitches as they face relationship woes, family tensions, and flesh-eating zombies. It’s a wild ride that’ll have you rooting for Shaun to save the day and get the girl.

32. The King’s Speech (2010)

This 2010 gem follows Prince Albert, aka “Bertie,” as he battles a stammer and unexpected kingship. Colin Firth nails it as the reluctant royal, with Geoffrey Rush as his quirky speech therapist, Lionel Logue. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as Bertie faces public speaking nightmares and family drama. From disastrous treatments to unlikely friendships, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions that’ll leave you inspired.

33. Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Jamal’s journey kicks off on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” As he nails question after question, flashbacks reveal his crazy life story. From losing his mum in riots to escaping a child-blinding gangster, Jamal’s past holds all the answers. He’s on a mission to find his childhood crush, Latika. With a corrupt game show host and his dodgy brother in the mix, it’s a nail-biting finale. Will Jamal score the jackpot and his happily ever after?

35. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

This 2011 gem follows a group of British retirees who jet off to India for a budget retirement. You’ll be rooting for Evelyn, Graham, and the gang as they navigate culture shock and crumbling accommodations. The hotel’s not quite the luxury paradise they expected, but hey, that’s part of the fun! From call centre jobs to unexpected romances, it’s a rollercoaster of laughs and heartwarming moments.

36. Calendar Girls (2003)

Ready for a heartwarming true story? This 2003 British comedy follows a group of Yorkshire women who bare it all for a good cause! When Annie’s husband dies from leukaemia, her bestie Chris hatches a plan to raise funds for a new hospital sofa. Their solution? A cheeky nude calendar featuring WI members doing traditional activities. From baking to knitting, these ladies prove age is just a number! You’ll be rooting for them as they overcome shyness and gain international fame.

37. Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Get ready for a football frenzy with a twist! This 2002 gem follows Jess, a British-Indian teen with big dreams of bending it like Beckham. But her traditional Sikh parents? Not so keen. When Jules spots Jess’s skills in the park, it’s game on! They join forces on the Hounslow Harriers, coached by the dreamy Joe. Cue secret practises, wedding drama, and a dash of romance. Will Jess score her football dreams or get benched by family expectations?

38. Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Get ready for another wild ride with Bridget! Our favourite singleton is back, and this time she’s got a bun in the oven. But who’s the daddy? Is it Mark Darcy, her on-again-off-again love, or Jack, the dreamy stranger she met at a music festival? You’ll be in stitches as Bridget navigates pregnancy, work drama, and two potential baby daddies. From prenatal classes to awkward dinners, it’s a rollercoaster of laughs and heart-warming moments. Will Bridget find her happily ever after?

39. Paddington 2 (2017)

Ready for more marmalade-fueled adventures? This 2017 sequel brings back our favourite Peruvian bear for a wild ride through London! Paddington’s settled in with the Browns, but he’s got a new mission: finding the perfect prezzie for Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday. Cue a pop-up book, a dastardly actor, and a prison full of pink uniforms! You’ll be laughing and aww-ing as Paddington turns gaolbirds into pastry chefs and races to clear his name.

40. Yesterday (2019)

Ready for a musical mind-bender? This 2019 gem follows Jack Malik, a struggling musician who wakes up in a world where the Beatles never existed. Talk about a plot twist! Himesh Patel stars as Jack, who suddenly finds himself the only person who knows “Hey Jude” isn’t just a random phrase. With the help of his childhood bestie Ellie (Lily James) and pop star Ed Sheeran (yes, the real one!), Jack rockets to stardom playing “his” tunes. But fame comes at a price, and our boy’s got some soul-searching to do.