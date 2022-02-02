There’s no doubt that shooting an entire movie is not a piece of cake. Converting a script into a full-fledged movie needs a perfect blend of good acting and on-point direction. There have been a number of actor-director pairings that churned out some blockbuster hits in the past.

There are several movies that we all are highly anticipating this year. And with these movies, come several actor-director pairs who are collaborating for the very first time and we couldn’t be more excited. Let’s have a look!

1. Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Gangubai Kathiawadi

With Alia Bhatt’s brilliant acting and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s on-point direction, this movie is going to be nothing but a visual treat. Needless to say, this biographical crime drama is creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience already.

2. Varun Dhawan & Amar Kaushik – Bhediya

Known for lacing social issues with humour, Amar Kaushik, the director of movies like Stree and Bala, is collaborating with the actor for the very first time. It would be interesting to watch Varun Dhawan, known for doing the comedy roles with perfection, in this comedy horror.

3. Katrina Kaif & Sriram Raghavan - Merry Christmas

Known for directing a number of neo-noir and crime thriller movies like Badlapur and Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan is all set to team up with the talented actor for the very first time. We simply cannot wait for this festive thriller.

4. Salman Khan & Maneesh Sharma - Tiger 3

Salman Khan has collaborated with Maneesh Sharma, who directed the movies like Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan, for the first time for this threequel of the popular franchise. While we cannot wait to see the actor in this action-packed movie, the movie is slated to be release by the end of this year.

5. Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand – Pathan

Needless to mention, this is one of the most anticipated movies for all SRK fans. After almost three years, the actor’s charisma and charm will again be seen on the silver screen. Siddharth Anand, known for directing some of the highest-grossing movies of the industry like Salaam Namaste and War, has come on board for directing the action drama.

6. Harshavardhan Kulkarni & Rajkummar Rao/Bhumi Pednekar - Badhaai Do

Ever since the trailer of this movie was released, we all knew that we HAVE to watch this movie. As Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar share the silver screen space for the very first time, they have collaborated with Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who directed the movies like Hasee Toh Phasee and Hunterrr, for the first time as well. Bringing a fresh concept to the table, we cannot wait to watch this comedy-drama.

7. Karan Malhotra & Ranbir Kapoor – Shamshera

It has been about four years since we last saw Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screen. But as they say, it’s late but definitely worth the wait. The actor has joined forces with Karan Malhotra, who marked his directorial debut in 2012 with the movie Agneepath. Set in the 1800s, this period action drama is going to be a visual spectacle for the viewers.

8. Anees Bazmee & Kartik Aaryan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Anees Bazmee, who directed a number of top-grossing comedy movies like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Welcome in his career spanning about three decades, is pairing up with Kartik Aaryan for this standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It would be interesting to see how Kartik Aaryan would step into Akshay Kumar's shoes for this sequel.

9. Shashank Khaitan & Vicky Kaushal - Govinda Naam Mera

With Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, this comedy-drama is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who directed the movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Dhadhak. Pairing up for the very first time, this duo is will showcase their magic on the silver screen in June this year.

10. Prabhas & Om Raut – Adipurush

Prabhas, one of the highest-paid actors in the country, is coming up with his second Hindi-language movie in collaboration with Om Raut, directed of the movie Tanhaji. Based on the epic Ramayana, this mythological movie is said to be a treat for VFX fans.

11. Ayan Mukerji & Alia Bhatt – Brahmāstra

Ayan Mukerji, who made us fall in love with his direction with the movies like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is now teaming up with Alia Bhatt for his upcoming ambitious sci-fi drama. With the dreamy starcast of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the movie surely makes the wait worthy.

12. Suresh Triveni & Shefali Shah – Jalsa

When two remarkable artists like Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan come on board, you know the movie is going to be amazing. While Vidya Balan has worked with Suresh Triveni in the movie Tumhari Sulu, it would be a first-time collaboration between Shefali Shah and the director. We can’t wait for this power-packed crew to set our screens ablaze this year.

Which of these actor-director pairings is your favourite?