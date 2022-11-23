Bigg Boss 16 is a complete package of drama and entertainment that you cannot resist once you start watching the show. While in the beginning, I couldn’t figure out what will happen next, but now I can literally predict things on the show! Lol. The BB house is the perfect place to be in if you want high-voltage drama in your life.

Every season has its own essence and contestants, and today we tried to find out what ‘ex Bigg Boss’ contestants have to say about the show.

1. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar has been an ardent fan o f Bigg Boss 16 as he has been watching the show since the beginning. She was the winner of Bigg Boss season 7 and the Janta loved her. Among the many things Gauahar said about the show, this one seems perfect to me.

Mazaa toh tab aayega agar ankit show chup chaap jeet jaaye . Hahahaha really like him for how original he is . #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 20, 2022

2. Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon was among the most entertaining contestants of the Bigg Boss season 7. Back then, we also witnessed a love story brewing between Gauahar and him. Kushal poked fun at Shalin’s chicken requirements and said:

and ye kaun se bimari hain jisme we need 300 grams of chicken 🐔 or else we will get sick 🤒😀funny world 🌍 — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 14, 2022

3. Rakhi Sawant

No one replaces the way Rakhi entertained us in Bigg Boss season 15, she was a total dhamaal. The latter now wants to be a part of the show again and said:

Toh bolo Bigg Boss waalo ko ki mereko lele mai dhamaal karungi, mai doodh ka doodh paani ka paani karungi (Ask bigg boss to take me, I will entertain and bring out actual facts and truths).

4. Kashmera Shah

We all know Archana stores the most drama among the other contestants in the house. But can we ignore her screeching voice? Hell no. Looks like Kashmera Shah feels the same

Watching today’s episode and I swear that even though I love #archana I feel that only animals can hear her ultrasonic voice #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV @justvoot #tooshrilltochill #ultrasonic — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) October 17, 2022

5. Dolly Bindra

High five! If you cannot forget Dolly Bindra’s “ baap pe jana nhi”, the most iconic fight in the history of Bigg Boss. Dolly follows the show daily and gives us some of her opinions about the present season. She feels Ankit should be the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

6. Rahul Vaidya

Rahul was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 15 and he kept it real on the show. Like Kushal, even he poked fun at Shalin’s chicken demand in the

And guys Shalin Bhanot is a nice guy at heart! He might have come across a lil silly at times but he is definitely a harmless sweet human being! He is never nasty and rude! Usko uska chicken de do wo khush rehta hai. 😀 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 10, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 has picked up some steam and is the most talked about season of all time.

