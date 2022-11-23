Bigg Boss 16 is a complete package of drama and entertainment that you cannot resist once you start watching the show. While in the beginning, I couldn’t figure out what will happen next, but now I can literally predict things on the show! Lol. The BB house is the perfect place to be in if you want high-voltage drama in your life.
Every season has its own essence and contestants, and today we tried to find out what ‘ex Bigg Boss’ contestants have to say about the show.
1. Gauahar Khan
Gauahar has been an ardent fan of Bigg Boss 16 as he has been watching the show since the beginning. She was the winner of Bigg Boss season 7 and the Janta loved her. Among the many things Gauahar said about the show, this one seems perfect to me.
2. Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon was among the most entertaining contestants of the Bigg Boss season 7. Back then, we also witnessed a love story brewing between Gauahar and him. Kushal poked fun at Shalin’s chicken requirements and said:
3. Rakhi Sawant
No one replaces the way Rakhi entertained us in Bigg Boss season 15, she was a total dhamaal. The latter now wants to be a part of the show again and said:
Toh bolo Bigg Boss waalo ko ki mereko lele mai dhamaal karungi, mai doodh ka doodh paani ka paani karungi (Ask bigg boss to take me, I will entertain and bring out actual facts and truths).
4. Kashmera Shah
We all know Archana stores the most drama among the other contestants in the house. But can we ignore her screeching voice? Hell no. Looks like Kashmera Shah feels the same
5. Dolly Bindra
High five! If you cannot forget Dolly Bindra’s “baap pe jana nhi”, the most iconic fight in the history of Bigg Boss. Dolly follows the show daily and gives us some of her opinions about the present season. She feels Ankit should be the winner of Bigg Boss 16.
6. Rahul Vaidya
Rahul was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 15 and he kept it real on the show. Like Kushal, even he poked fun at Shalin’s chicken demand in the
Bigg Boss 16 has picked up some steam and is the most talked about season of all time.
